Metaview vs BrightHire

Our AI is finely tuned to extract the most relevant, accurate information from your interviews. While BrightHire is a broader tool dealing with disparate parts of the hiring process, we’re laser-focused on harnessing the data from your recruiting conversations.



Because of that focus, customers consistently tell us the Metaview’s notes are superior. The accuracy and reliability of the AI Notes is essential if you’re to use the insights to inform critical decision-making.

“ What really impressed me was how accurate Metaview was at consolidating the data as if I was writing it myself. It would almost replicate a human's consideration of what was said in the conversation. ” Nick Roman · Principal Tech Recruiter