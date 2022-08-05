Metaview vs BrightHire
Why choose Metaview?
We don’t just add AI to every part of the hiring process for the sake of it. Metaview is exclusively focused on intentionally leveraging AI to improve your hiring conversations.
Loved by hiring teams at
4 reasons why forward-thinking recruiting teams
choose Metaview over BrightHire
choose Metaview over BrightHire
Metaview’s summaries are mind-blowingly high-quality and accurate
Our AI is finely tuned to extract the most relevant, accurate information from your interviews. While BrightHire is a broader tool dealing with disparate parts of the hiring process, we’re laser-focused on harnessing the data from your recruiting conversations.
Because of that focus, customers consistently tell us the Metaview’s notes are superior. The accuracy and reliability of the AI Notes is essential if you’re to use the insights to inform critical decision-making.
Because of that focus, customers consistently tell us the Metaview’s notes are superior. The accuracy and reliability of the AI Notes is essential if you’re to use the insights to inform critical decision-making.
“What really impressed me was how accurate Metaview was at consolidating the data as if I was writing it myself. It would almost replicate a human's consideration of what was said in the conversation.”
Nick Roman · Principal Tech Recruiter
Metaview has the most powerful and flexible tools for reporting on your hiring conversations
Our pure focus on helping you extract and harness data from your conversations results in far deeper, more meaningful conversational insights.
Our reporting gives you the flexibility to answer the exact questions you need across all of your interviews, rather than offering a few pre-set selections or the ability to look at just one interview at a time.
Our reporting gives you the flexibility to answer the exact questions you need across all of your interviews, rather than offering a few pre-set selections or the ability to look at just one interview at a time.
“Metaview allows us to really deeply understand what is happening with candidates throughout the process and also what hiring managers are looking to assess.”
Hannah Wardle · Head of Recruitment
Metaview is the easiest to adopt for end-users
Metaview integrates natively with your stack. This means it automatically joins the calls you want, without users having to remember to do anything. No relying on software downloads or annoying Chrome extensions to achieve product adoption.
“Metaview requires almost no implementation and is ready to go in no time.”
Michael Laws · Head of Talent
Decrease in interviews per hire
after implementing Metaview
after implementing Metaview
Improvement in time to receive
feedback
feedback
Satisfaction rate amongst recruiters,
hiring managers, and interviewers using
Metaview
hiring managers, and interviewers using
Metaview
Ready to try Metaview?