Hear how Metaview helps Tucker from Elastic accurately catch all of the important details from conversations with candidates, even technical terms.

What made you decide to try Metaview? I was talking to a colleague of mine here at Elastic. She said, "Have you heard about Metaview?" I hadn't heard of Metaview until that call and I was using it by the next day. It wasn't just, "Have you heard of Metaview?” It was “Have you heard of Metaview and I think it's great." So she said, you should try it.

What’s your favorite thing about Metaview? With Metaview, what I'm impressed about is not only accuracy of the transcriptions based off of what I've seen so far, but you'll have words like Kubernetes. You'll have things like New Relic. It knows not just what the words are, but it knows whether to capitalize them or not. It knows whether the company name is all one word or two words. It feels like there's a very strong vocabulary built into it. So the accuracy of the data is very impressive.

Have there been any unexpected benefits of using Metaview? So far I've found it to be very accurate and also packages the notes in a way that's very digestible. I'm a bit of a perfectionist, so I'll tidy things up a little, but in reality the notes are pretty much just good to go as is, which is great. The quality of the returned product is very good.

How much time are you saving per week because of Metaview? Before Metaview, what would happen is I would get off a call with someone and then I'd go back to the notes and tidy them up for readability. Now with Metaview, the notes are pretty much ready to go and I just need to review them for accuracy and where they should go in my scorecard feedback. It could easily save 10 minutes. A 45 minute call that would take 55 minutes to package could just be 45 minutes now.