about fillmore

autonomous recruiting that actually works.
every candidate is deep-researched before a single email is sent. no spray-and-pray, no filler.
unique email, subject line, and angle every send. written for that specific person.
calibrates to the type of person you actually want — not just the job description. gets sharper with every round of feedback.
the right message matters — but so does who sends it. we automatically determine the best sender for every candidate.
get a slack message when a candidate wants to book. approve or decline in one tap.
full pipeline status across all open roles — sourced, contacted, interested, approved.