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how it worksabout

about fillmore

autonomous recruiting that actually works.

what makes fillmore different

01

quality over volume.

every candidate is deep-researched before a single email is sent. no spray-and-pray, no filler.

02

no templates. ever.

unique email, subject line, and angle every send. written for that specific person.

03

learns your bar.

calibrates to the type of person you actually want — not just the job description. gets sharper with every round of feedback.

intelligent sender selection

best match

the right message matters — but so does who sends it. we automatically determine the best sender for every candidate.

professional background and career trajectory alignment
shared interests, alma maters, or past employers
communication style matching between sender and prospect
responds in under 5 minutes, 24/7 — never misses a reply window

weekly pipeline review · via slack

pipeline statusupdated weekly
sourced & contacted
522
active outreach sequences
40778%
in conversation
22443%
screening calls booked
10119%
🔔

candidate alerts

get a slack message when a candidate wants to book. approve or decline in one tap.

📊

weekly digest

full pipeline status across all open roles — sourced, contacted, interested, approved.

frequently asked questions

 