Automatic,
AI-powered notes
AI-powered notes
for
interviews
Metaview writes your recruiting notes for you so you can save time and focus on high-quality interactions with candidates and hiring teams.Try for free
Powering thousands of hiring teams, from next-generation startups to established enterprises.
“Knowing that you have this paired interviewer that’s very accurate at capturing technical language—that’s super beneficial.”
Chase Johnson · Talent Leader
“My most favorite thing is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate.”
Meera Vyas Sparks · Head of Talent
“In terms of time saved it’s honestly upward of 20 hours per week.”
Stephanie Jade Thomas · TA Lead
“It means that I can move forward with candidates quicker. I can get availability from candidates quicker.”
Luke Hextall · Head of People & Talent
“I save hours and hours for every interview that I do.”
Nix Stephens · Lead Recruiter
“It's kind of slipped into our recruitment stream so easily. There's no effort needed.”
Natalie Brown · Head of Talent Aquisition
“I'm much more focused on the candidate and can really engage with them a lot more and ask more in depth questions.”
Georgie King · Sr. TA Manager
“I can really focus on the conversation, really be more engaged and just have a better quality conversation.”
Celine Maasland · Head of People & Culture
“When the interview's done, these are the things I wanted to understand about this candidate. I didn't have to tell it. It was perfect.”
Shayna McDonough · Head of Talent & HR
“Knowing that you have this paired interviewer that’s very accurate at capturing technical language—that’s super beneficial.”
Chase Johnson · Talent Leader
“My most favorite thing is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate.”
Meera Vyas Sparks · Head of Talent
“In terms of time saved it’s honestly upward of 20 hours per week.”
Stephanie Jade Thomas · TA Lead
“It means that I can move forward with candidates quicker. I can get availability from candidates quicker.”
Luke Hextall · Head of People & Talent
“I save hours and hours for every interview that I do.”
Nix Stephens · Lead Recruiter
“It's kind of slipped into our recruitment stream so easily. There's no effort needed.”
Natalie Brown · Head of Talent Aquisition
“I'm much more focused on the candidate and can really engage with them a lot more and ask more in depth questions.”
Georgie King · Sr. TA Manager
“I can really focus on the conversation, really be more engaged and just have a better quality conversation.”
Celine Maasland · Head of People & Culture
“When the interview's done, these are the things I wanted to understand about this candidate. I didn't have to tell it. It was perfect.”
Shayna McDonough · Head of Talent & HR
“Knowing that you have this paired interviewer that’s very accurate at capturing technical language—that’s super beneficial.”
Chase Johnson · Talent Leader
“My most favorite thing is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate.”
Meera Vyas Sparks · Head of Talent
“In terms of time saved it’s honestly upward of 20 hours per week.”
Stephanie Jade Thomas · TA Lead
“It means that I can move forward with candidates quicker. I can get availability from candidates quicker.”
Luke Hextall · Head of People & Talent
“I save hours and hours for every interview that I do.”
Nix Stephens · Lead Recruiter
“It's kind of slipped into our recruitment stream so easily. There's no effort needed.”
Natalie Brown · Head of Talent Aquisition
“I'm much more focused on the candidate and can really engage with them a lot more and ask more in depth questions.”
Georgie King · Sr. TA Manager
“I can really focus on the conversation, really be more engaged and just have a better quality conversation.”
Celine Maasland · Head of People & Culture
“When the interview's done, these are the things I wanted to understand about this candidate. I didn't have to tell it. It was perfect.”
Shayna McDonough · Head of Talent & HR
As a Lightspeed portfolio company, you can experience the magic of Metaview's AI-powered recruiting notes with a 15% discount for the first year. Be sure to enter discount code "Lightspeed" when submitting your payment details.
Lightspeed portfolio companies can access a custom onboarding session with our product specialists so you can maximize the efficiency and value you'll get out of Metaview.
You focus on hiring. Let us take the notes.
Metaview’s AI automates the toil of note-taking and sharing feedback with hiring teams, so you can focus on what you’re amazing at.
Works with all the tools you already use.
Metaview automatically captures interviews through your calendar, ATS, GoodTime, Calendly, or any other tools you use.
It also works with all video conferencing platforms and even mobile calls. So, there’s no need to change your existing workflows.See all integrations
Covers all your security and privacy needs.
Metaview is built to comply with regulations to protect candidates’ privacy, including GDPR and CCPA.
We keep your data safe with granular access controls, customizable data retention, and SOC II-compliant security.Learn more
Designed for recruiting.
Unlike generic summarization tools, Metaview is purpose-built for recruiting. Our approach accounts for the nuances of recruiting conversations and enriches itself with data from other sources, such as the ATS, to synthesize the most relevant notes.
Stop frantically typing and start focusing on the conversation.
Metaview takes care of note-taking in the moment, so whether it’s an interview, or a meeting with hiring teams, you can give your full attention to the conversation at hand. Our AI will perfectly capture and structure the details for you.
Customize notes to fit your exact needs.
Stop spending hours at the end of the day writing up notes from all of your recruiting conversations. Our AI customizes notes to fit your exact needs so there’s no clean-up time required before sharing with hiring teams.
Automate scorecards..
Our AI pre-populates interview scorecards on select ATSes with objective information from interviews. Drag and drop relevant sections from your AI-generated notes to help fill in the details and submit to your ATS with the click of a button.