Are AI interviewers better than humans?

AI interviewers are here—from CodeSignal’s new agentic interviewers to a 70,000-applicant experiment where an LLM voice recruiter beat humans in hiring customer service reps. Nolan and Siadhal break down where AI belongs in the process today, why high-volume/inbound is the proving ground, and how human connection still creates alpha.

