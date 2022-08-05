What’s new at Metaview:
Application Review
Wednesday, May 69am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Speakers
Elyse BogdanEngagement Associate,
Metaview
Metaview
Nick MayhewProduct Engineer,
Metaview
Metaview
Join us live for a walkthrough of what’s new at Metaview, with a focus on Application Review, the latest agent in our platform.
What’s on deck:
- An overview of the latest Metaview platform updates.
- A deep dive demo of Application Review, and how teams are using it to cut down inbound application screening time by 50%.