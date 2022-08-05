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What’s new at Metaview:
Application Review

Wednesday, May 69am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Speakers
Elyse Bogdan
Elyse BogdanEngagement Associate,
Metaview
Nick Mayhew
Nick MayhewProduct Engineer,
Metaview

Join us live for a walkthrough of what’s new at Metaview, with a focus on Application Review, the latest agent in our platform.

What’s on deck:

  • An overview of the latest Metaview platform updates.
  • A deep dive demo of Application Review, and how teams are using it to cut down inbound application screening time by 50%.

Sign up for the live demo.