The Best AI Tools for Recruiting in 2024

Introduction

From streamlining the hiring process to enhancing the candidate experience and reducing time spent on manual tasks — artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the game for HR and talent acquisition teams.

So much so, that 81% of HR leaders are exploring, or have already implemented, AI solutions within their hiring processes. Recruiting efforts are one of the main areas where AI has already proven its worth, with 79% of HR teams already utilizing automation and AI in this area.

That’s because AI recruitment tools can give recruiting teams a competitive edge, helping with everything from quickly identifying quality candidates, to automating manual tasks like note-taking and interview scheduling, to reducing time-to-hire.

Even though the value of these tools is clear, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. Research from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) found that the two main reasons companies aren’t currently utilizing AI in HR are a lack of resources and a lack of knowledge about which tools would best fit their needs.

That’s why we’ve created an overview of some of the best AI recruiting tools for 2024. Check out the innovative ways this tech is being put to use, plus the standout features that are transforming hiring processes from ordinary to outstanding.

AI recruiting tools can help level-up many parts of the recruitment process — but they aren’t all created equal.

Here are the core factors to consider when choosing tools that fits your needs:

With most companies looking to do more with less, the cost of any AI recruitment tool is a key factor to consider. While some options may be budget-friendly, it’s also worth considering the return on investment (ROI) that could be offered by a more expensive tool with a better selection of features. Data Security: Confidential candidate information needs to be handled securely. Any AI-powered recruitment tool should have privacy and security guardrails in place . Look for a platform that complies with relevant regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and offers customizable controls around how data is collected, stored, and used.

Innovative AI Recruiting Software for 2024

AI is redefining the recruitment process — but choosing the right software to make the most of this new tech is crucial. Here’s our roundup of some exciting AI recruiting tools to watch.

Metaview

Best for: Automating notes from recruiting conversations so you can save time writing up feedback for hiring teams, and have perfect data to refer back to when making hiring decisions.

Metaview uses AI to automatically generate summaries of your most important recruiting conversations. So rather than furiously typing, trying to catch everything that’s being said, you can focus on the conversation at hand and save hours per week by not having to clean up notes before sharing with hiring managers. You can even prompt Metaview’s AI to customize notes to include the structure and content you and hiring teams care most about.

After each conversation, use Metaview ’s Assistant chatbot to query key information. Simply type a question and get an instant response based on what was discussed in the conversation. This feature helps you discover underlying insights and have perfect recall of everything that was discussed.

Metaview’s use extends to any of your most important recruiting conversations. In addition to interviews and screens, it can also be used for intake and debrief meetings , ensuring a talent acquisition team can capture all the crucial information they need when creating job descriptions or making hiring decisions.

Standout features:

AI-powered note-taking designed specifically for recruiting.

Seamless integration with your existing tech stack.

Customizable templates.

Automatically generates one-paragraph candidate summaries.

Configurable privacy and security controls.

ChatGPT

Best for: Supercharging your everyday recruiting tasks. ​

ChatGPT is one of the best-known AI tools so while it’s not recruitment-specific, it has major potential to improve your hiring process. TA teams are already using it to craft inclusive job descriptions, create email campaigns to keep job candidates updated on their application process, come up with marketing strategies, suggest ideas for skills training, and much more.

Recruiters can also use ChatGPT to generate ideas for interview questions, or suggest additions to your existing list. It can help save time when shortlisting qualified candidates by scanning resumes to pull out relevant information (once any identifying information has been removed).

With OpenAI’s recent announcement of GPTs , customized ChatGPT agents to help you conduct specific tasks, a whole new host of applications for HR and recruitment have opened up. Savvy recruiters have already been creating GPTs for onboarding, candidate experience, salary benchmarking, strategy alignment, and much more.

The applications are truly endless!

Standout features:

Easy-to-use, natural-language-based chat interface.

Can be customized to create assistants for specific use cases.

Supercharges candidate communications, copywriting, data analysis, and much more.

Turing

Best for: Recruiting software developers.

Developed specifically for recruitment in the software development space, Turing helps connect you with job seekers from 140+ countries. Membership includes access to Turing’s bank of pre-vetted developers.

These candidates don’t just have strong technical abilities, but Turing also vets them for the kinds of soft skills that are essential for successful workplace relationships.

Turing uses AI to match your job description with a bank of the most suitable potential candidates. Once you’ve found the right developer, Turing also offers a range of management tools to boost collaboration, including intelligent time-tracking and daily standups.

Standout features:

Free two-week trial.

Candidates are pre-assessed.

Opens up a pool of relevant candidates from other regions.

Ashby

Best for: An AI-enabled ATS.

Ashby is an AI-enabled all-in-one recruiting platform. They are regularly adding new AI-powered features that simplify the hiring process and help better engage candidates.

Ashby can create personalized email sequences designed to not only save time but also increase your response rate from candidates. Their AI automatically classifies responses to your email campaigns, allowing you to quickly identify active and interested candidates.

Ashby also offers generative AI tokens that can be used in LinkedIn and email outreach. The tokens automatically generate suggested text for candidate outreach, based on the job description and each candidate’s job history.

Ashby also includes AI-generated filters for your candidate searches. Describe your ideal candidate and within seconds, you’ll have a candidate search list including all the relevant filters.

Standout features:

Helps automate candidate outreach and increase engagement.

Leverages AI to structure and make more use of existing candidate data.

SourceWhale

Best for: Creating personalized outreach campaigns.

SourceWhale is designed to increase candidate engagement through personalized outreach that gets their attention. SourceWhale tells you when, and how, to reach out to candidates for the most impact. It’s also available via a Chrome extension, so it’s easy to send personalized LinkedIn messages.

Their WhaleGPT feature leverages generative AI to help you create outreach content within seconds and even lets you adjust the tone of your communications. It offers a choice of subject lines and body text, which can be directly used within outreach efforts.

WhaleGPT integrates with SourceWhale’s AI Content Coach, which scores your content and offers recommendations for improvements.

Standout features:

Easy-to-use Chrome extension.

Captures all activity within your ATS or CRM.

Allows for automated follow-ups.

Suggests engaging, out-of-the-box content.

Beamery

Best for: Full talent lifecycle management.

This AI-powered talent platform is designed to help you hire faster, develop the skills of your workforce, and increase employee retention. Beamery has a suite of products that covers everything from talent acquisition through to talent management and workforce planning.

TalentGPT is Beamery's virtual assistant that leverages generative AI to deliver personalized experiences for managers, recruiters, candidates, and employees. For example, Beamery’s AI assistant can help match talent to opportunities based on skills, create highly relevant job descriptions, engage with candidates at the perfect time, and retain top performers thanks to a better understanding of their skills and aspirations.

Standout features:

AI Assistant to personalize experiences.

Supports the full talent lifecycle, including ongoing talent management and workforce planning.

AI has huge potential to transform the hiring process. Here’s a quick rundown of the kinds of benefits you can expect.

Streamlining Recruitment

Recruitment involves a lot of manual tasks: from creating accurate job descriptions to reviewing candidate resumes and writing up feedback — there’s a lot to do. However, harnessing the power of AI recruiting software can help streamline the talent acquisition process and reduce time-to-hire.

Artificial intelligence shouldn’t be used to replace the human touch — but instead complement it. AI recruiting tools can save time by automating high-volume, manual tasks like scanning resumes, offering personalized responses to questions, and scheduling interviews.

Some tools, like Metaview , can even create debriefs and candidate summaries that help hiring managers identify the most suitable candidates within minutes, not hours.

Interview intelligence like this leaves recruiting teams free to concentrate on the touchpoints that need human input — like candidate interviews and making offers. Even for these areas, AI can help improve the recruitment process by offering specific coaching feedback for interviewers, helping them make proactive improvements to their technique.

📣 “I think Metaview has probably reduced about 60% of the time spent writing notes, maybe more. It's definitely saving me probably at least six or more hours total on busy weeks.”



Chase Johnson, Talent at Replit.

Today’s candidates expect a seamless experience — and if they don’t get it they’re not afraid to decline your job offer. That means it’s crucial to offer a smooth hiring process from the very first step, something that AI can help recruiters achieve.

From conversational AI chatbots that offer automated, yet personalized responses at any time of the day or night, to easy scheduling for virtual interviews, AI can be used at every stage of the candidate journey.

It can also create a much smoother and more engaging interview process. For example, Metaview uses AI to create interview notes that capture all the detail you need. This frees up recruiters to focus on actively listening and engaging with each candidate, rather than frantically taking notes and worrying about missing key information.

📣 “My most favorite thing about Metaview is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate. So there's no more frantically writing notes, trying to remember what somebody said or how they said it. You can really build that connection with every candidate and give them your undivided attention for that whole interview.”



Meera Vyas Sparks, Head of Talent, Flash Pack.

Hiring Top Talent

We might be shifting towards an employer-driven market, but recruiters are still under pressure to speed up the talent acquisition process and get their offer in first.

Harnessing the power of AI to parse resumes and analyze candidate profiles helps talent acquisition identify quality candidates and get their interviews locked in as quickly as possible.

The right AI recruiting software can also improve the quality of hire by leveraging data-driven insights from interviews. Create tailored candidate summaries that can be shared with hiring teams, summarize key points, and pull out exact details, using an AI assistant designed to help you quickly identify the top talent.

📣 “Another key feature which I really like about Metaview is how it summarizes things for me. I don't even have to go back and do that. I can just tweak the summary before I send it off to hiring managers. And I really like how I can drag and drop and condense answers together.”



Nix Stephens, Lead Recruiter, Teraflow.ai.

Future Trends in AI Recruiting Technology

Recruitment is evolving — and to make the most of AI, leaders need to embrace the change. Here are the topics that we’ve identified as key trends for 2024 and beyond:

Predictive analytics

Already being successfully used by many AI recruitment tools, the algorithms used by predictive analytics will likely become more sophisticated at decision-making processes like candidate screening and quickly identifying the most qualified candidates.

As AI tools evolve even further, the number of tasks they can help with throughout the entire recruitment process will increase, freeing up more time for hiring teams to focus on the human aspect of their roles.

Natural language processing

While major strides have been made recently, AI chatbots can still sometimes deliver clunky and awkward responses. The continued advancement of natural language processing (NLP) will change this, by analyzing the sentiment and tone of candidate responses and then using these to craft more natural and engaging responses. NLP can also be used to highlight candidates whose language suggests they might be a good fit for a company’s values and culture.

Evolving regulations

The rapid deployment of AI tools has meant that guardrails around the use of this technology are evolving in tandem. HR and recruitment leaders might want to consider how to develop and implement guidance surrounding the ethical use of AI at their companies.

Creating an AI policy helps build a framework for how AI is responsibly integrated into your recruitment process. As this technology is changing all the time, it’s also important to review and update this policy as things evolve.

Taking the Tedium Out of Hiring

AI isn’t coming for our jobs — but instead, it’s fast becoming the assistant we’ve all dreamed of. Being able to pass off manual tasks to AI recruitment tools really does give us the best of both worlds.

Recruiters can concentrate on those needle-moving tasks that require a human touch, safe in the knowledge that their AI assistant is making short work of those time-consuming tasks like reviewing resumes and writing up interview notes.

With every use, the algorithms that AI technology relies on become even more sophisticated. That means in the future, these tools will advance in new ways — that have the potential to transform modern AI recruitment practices into something even better.