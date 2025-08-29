How AI Reports transformed EvenUp’s sales hiring

EvenUp’s AI platform helps 1,500+ personal injury lawyers automate casework and move faster. As the company scaled, so did its sales org. But the hiring process was inconsistent and unstructured.

“There were six items hiring managers were supposed to assess for,” says Senior Talent Partner LC Dyas, “but they all had their own questions. We'd never calibrated on what a good answer looked like.”

EvenUp turned to Metaview to help standardize hiring, ensure consistency, and make the whole process more efficient.

Clear structure. Aligned criteria.

EvenUp was rapidly hiring AEs. There was a loosely-defined hiring rubric, but managers interpreted it differently. Strong candidates were slipping through.

With Metaview, EvenUp was able to turn the job description into structured, role-specific guides for sales managers to calibrate their approach. "We took our intake form for the account executive role and then used Metaview to parse out what these hiring managers should look for: coachability, grit, sales process, top of funnel, and more."

These AI-powered, templatized rubrics helped ensure consistent interviews, no matter the hiring manager. The team was also able to align on a standardized set of questions that map to the attributes they needed to assess.

Now, every manager uses the same structured process. No one’s guessing what “good” looks like anymore.

Fast feedback. Remarkable reporting.

Armed with their clear rubrics, EvenUp leveraged Metaview’s AI Reports to systematically identify whether interviewers were actually assessing for key attributes. It quickly became clear that hiring managers weren’t asking about coachability.

“We were missing out on talent. Hiring managers weren’t asking about coachability, and we found that they were more likely to reject the candidate than if they had assessed for it.”



- LC Dyas, Senior Talent Partner

Metaview has also helped the recruiting team get quantitative and qualitative insights into how different managers interview. And high-performing recruiters like LC can coach hiring managers and interviewers in real time, instead of weeks or months later.

Built to scale, not break

Metaview’s structured workflows give EvenUp the confidence to scale fast. The team plans to hire up to 10 SDRs a month, and can do this without overwhelming their existing managers.

Every interview is summarized and analyzed near-instantly. Which both makes life easier for the current crop of interviewers, but also makes bringing in new ones an easy sell.

“This is a much faster and more efficient interview process.



It's a domino effect. This frees up senior sales managers and distributes the load more evenly across the team.”



- LC Dyas, Senior Talent Partner

New sales leaders can now step in, understand the rubric, and run consistent, high-quality interviews from day one.

Solidifying recruiting as a strategic partner

With consistent data, clear reporting, and visible process improvements, the TA team is now seen as a key partner across the business. And other departments are already adopting the Metaview playbook.

“We’ve gained a lot of trust from our leadership team as recruiting partners, which is great. We're coming into meetings as consultants. So Metaview really helps us address things from a partnership level versus a service level.”



- LC Dyas, Senior Talent Partner

Metaview lets the recruiting team bring insights and recommendations backed by data and real interview content to the entire company. And any issues like shifting candidate profiles and unclear expectations from hiring managers vanish quickly.