How to build a world-class interviewing culture with a16z's Jordan Mazer

In the first episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan Church gets into it with Jordan Mazer, Head of Talent at Andreessen Horowitz’s speed run, their early-stage gaming accelerator. Mazer, who also previously worked at industry giants like Amazon and Riot Games, shares his insights on what it takes to build a world-class interviewing culture and why achieving hiring excellence requires a cultural shift in how we think about interviewing. He also shares his lessons on the importance of building trust with hiring managers by delivering value as quickly as possible.

❇️ Key Topics

00:00 Enhancing Interview Accountability

06:05 Hiring Approach: Manager vs. Committee

08:23 The Myth of Innate Interviewing Skills

13:09 Amazon’s Value-Based Performance System

15:42 Aligning Hiring Practices for Better Outcomes

17:13 Is Hiring a Cost or Investment?

21:28 Focus on Key Competencies

23:28 The Importance of Centralized Hiring Decisions

27:37 Improving Interview Performance Evaluation

31:47 The Value of Work Trials in Startups

36:09 Optimizing Recruitment for Portfolio Success

37:36 Value-Driven Influence in Professional Settings

40:53 Recognizing Personal Strengths