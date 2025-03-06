How to build a world-class interviewing culture with a16z's Jordan Mazer
In the first episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan Church gets into it with Jordan Mazer, Head of Talent at Andreessen Horowitz’s speed run, their early-stage gaming accelerator. Mazer, who also previously worked at industry giants like Amazon and Riot Games, shares his insights on what it takes to build a world-class interviewing culture and why achieving hiring excellence requires a cultural shift in how we think about interviewing. He also shares his lessons on the importance of building trust with hiring managers by delivering value as quickly as possible.
Also listen on
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0EY7AL8pkmMDWAHZaZ8KyC?si=51639a9c21b9464e
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/10x-recruiting/id1794110916
Or wherever you get your podcasts!
❇️ Key Topics
00:00 Enhancing Interview Accountability
06:05 Hiring Approach: Manager vs. Committee
08:23 The Myth of Innate Interviewing Skills
13:09 Amazon’s Value-Based Performance System
15:42 Aligning Hiring Practices for Better Outcomes
17:13 Is Hiring a Cost or Investment?
21:28 Focus on Key Competencies
23:28 The Importance of Centralized Hiring Decisions
27:37 Improving Interview Performance Evaluation
31:47 The Value of Work Trials in Startups
36:09 Optimizing Recruitment for Portfolio Success
37:36 Value-Driven Influence in Professional Settings
40:53 Recognizing Personal Strengths