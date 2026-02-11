How Miro aligns pay expectations with real candidate data using Metaview Reports

Customer

Miro

Headquarters

San Francisco, California

Company size

2,500+ employees

​​Miro’s shared, AI-first canvases help cross-functional teams flow from early discovery through final delivery. More than 90 million users across 250,000+ organizations like Nike, IKEA, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development collaboration, speed up time to market, and make sure that new products and services deliver on customer needs.

Miro’s Talent team is hiring at serious scale, particularly for sales roles in the U.S. and EMEA. But despite compensation bands that appeared market-aligned on paper, candidates were dropping out of the funnel, and closing roles was becoming increasingly difficult.

So Miro turned to Metaview’s Reports to understand where the misalignment was coming from, and why their offer acceptance rates were low.

Turning hiring challenges into data-driven questions

With a high number of candidates rejecting offers and dropping out early, Miro’s Talent team knew that something wasn’t right. “Even just getting some candidates into the pipeline was a challenge,” says Talent Acquisition Manager Dea Rocha Pitta.

“We had an assumption that there was a misalignment between what we were offering and the market. Our compensation seemed to be in line with the market, but when we tried to find candidates, we had a hard time closing them.”

Miro’s Compensation team used market benchmarks and industry studies to set salary ranges. Dea and her team needed a clearer picture of what candidates were actually saying in interviews, and whether those signals pointed to compensation, leveling, or something else entirely.

That question became the catalyst for using Metaview Reports in a new, more strategic way.

Using Metaview Reports to uncover compensation realities

The breakthrough came when the team realized they could use Metaview to analyze interview data at scale. “We could use Metaview to pull a report on all of our sales interviews from the past year. Then we could add specific columns for things like years of experience, background, their current salary and salary expectations.

“We were able to build a report with over 500 interviews globally.” By exporting the report and organizing it by region and role, the Compensation team could now have direct access to live candidate data.

According to Dea, this was “extremely helpful, because Compensation had live information about the candidates we were interviewing.” For the first time, Miro could directly compare market benchmarks with what candidates were actually asking for and willing to accept.

What once required manual review of individual notes was now available in a single, structured report.

From insights to action across regions and roles

Armed with this data, Miro identified multiple, nuanced issues rather than a single blanket problem. Dea explains that two things happened as a result of the analysis. “First, a lot of ranges were updated. We saw increases for the APAC region, and we also saw an increase for EMEA.”

But it wasn’t only the salary figures that changed. “In the U.S., it helped us uncover a different challenge. Yes, a lot of the candidates were outside our range. But we saw that our definition of the level was not actually aligned with the level in the market.” In short, hiring managers were asking for top-tier talent that simply fell outside the budget.

This insight led to a new internal initiative: aligning hiring managers on what each level truly represents and setting clearer expectations around experience, scope, and pay. “It’s really helping us align with hiring managers on what they should be looking for at each level. And how they can match the salary expectations we’re seeing.”

Strengthening trust with Compensation and hiring managers

One of the most significant impacts of Metaview Reports has been on internal relationships. For the Compensation team, the data changed everything. “Before we had this report, there was a lot of word of mouth,” says Dea. “But it was hard to prove our point. But with such an in-depth pool of data, they could actually see what was happening.

“500 interviews is very different from one or two very specific interviews.”

Hiring managers also benefited from this transparency. Seeing the data helped them understand exactly why it can be so hard to hire when expectations don’t match the market.

“Now they see our real challenge with these hires. If they have these expectations, they know it’s going to take longer to find that talent. That builds trust from recruitment to hiring managers. And it helps position us as a strategic partner, rather than just someone filling a role. It’s been really helpful and healthy for that relationship.”

This shared understanding has made conversations healthier, clearer, and more productive across teams.

Expanding reporting to drive continuous improvement

While sales hiring remains the top priority, the success of this initiative has opened the door to broader use of Metaview Reports. Dea’s team is now exploring new reports, such as analyzing rejection reasons across roles. “Can we see how many candidates we’ve rejected for Sales, for example, and what are the main reasons? Are those reasons realistic, and are there things we could be coaching? Then we can work on that internally and improve the process.”

Miro has this vast trove of interview data, ready to explore. “It’s different when you can actually pull reports, rather than having to assess each scorecard manually. Metaview has been really helpful because you have all the processes there. So you can simply ask, ‘what do I want to assess next?’”

It’s a level of insight and data access that most talent leaders have desperately needed for years. “Recruiters struggle a lot with comp reports and conversations around salary. So it really helped us go to the next level of strategic partnership, and have real impact.”