Automatically identify and surface the best-fit candidates based on your hiring criteria, interview goals, and historical hiring data.
BrightHire alternative:
From improved interviews
to agentic recruiting with Metaview.
Build a fast, effective hiring process with AI agents that refine every recruiting stage, from inbound applications to final decisions.
- Source, interview, and hire with one AI recruiting platform
- Save each recruiter 10 hours per week; reduce time to fill by +30%
- Go from upgraded interviews to vastly better hiring decisions
How agentic recruiting platforms beat transcription tools.
Interviews are just one vital step in hiring. Metaview combines sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and talent reporting in a single AI recruiting platform. You get a faster, more consistent hiring process from end to end.
Review inbound applicants faster with AI-powered candidate assessments grounded in real role requirements.
Turn every hiring conversation into structured, actionable insights that improve interviewer calibration and decision making.
Analyze hiring conversations, candidate pipelines, interviewer performance, and recruiting trends from a single source of truth.
Interview quality matters. Hiring quality matters more.
BrightHire and Metaview both deliver consistent, high quality candidate interviews. Metaview's AI agents infuse deep company context and conversation data through every stage of recruiting, from sourcing and screening, to debriefs and final decisions.
Top recruiters go beyond sourcing with Metaview.
"Metaview has moved from a nice-to-have efficiency tool, to a truly foundational tool for our recruiting team. We can't imagine scaling the way we have without it."
Joel Baroody
VP of Talent, Brex
"Metaview didn't just show us what the problems were. It showed us who needed coaching, and what specific behaviors needed to change in the business."
Alan Price
Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Deel
"All of our hiring team said that Metaview saves them hours. The feedback was awesome really quickly. We're now getting feedback from hiring managers in 10 to 20 minutes, which is just ideal for a recruiting team that works with time-to-hire targets."
Hannah Wardle
Global Head of Recruiting, Quora
Why recruiting teams choose Metaview.
Improve hiring outcomes, not just interview quality
Interview intelligence is most valuable when it improves hiring decisions. Metaview helps teams turn conversations into action across the entire recruiting process.
- Reduce time-to-fill by 30%
- Improved hiring confidence
- Make decisions faster
Expand AI beyond the interview
Use AI agents for sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, job posts, and talent reporting. All from one connected platform.
- AI Sourcing
- AI Candidate Review
- AI Job Posts
Create a single source of truth
Give recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers access to the same candidate insights, reducing misalignment and speeding up decisions.
- Shared candidate context
- Better interviewer calibration
- Faster team alignment
Build a hiring process that gets smarter over time
Every hiring conversation strengthens your understanding of candidates' interview quality and recruiting performance.
- Spot hiring bottlenecks
- Improve interviewer quality
- Learn from every hire
Enterprise-level security and controls.
Protect candidate data with enterprise-grade security, controls, and permissions.
Standardize interviews across your team so every candidate is evaluated consistently and fairly.
Create a complete record of every conversation, giving hiring teams evidence to make confident decisions.
AI interview transcription for accurate, consistent decisions.
Ready to go beyond interview intelligence?
See how leading recruiting teams use Metaview to improve every stage of hiring, from sourcing and application review to interviews, reporting, and final decisions.