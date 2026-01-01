BrightHire alternative:

" Metaview has moved from a nice-to-have efficiency tool, to a truly foundational tool for our recruiting team. We can't imagine scaling the way we have without it. " Joel Baroody VP of Talent, Brex

" Metaview didn't just show us what the problems were. It showed us who needed coaching, and what specific behaviors needed to change in the business. " Alan Price Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Deel