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hireEZ alternative:

From fast sourcing
to radically better hiring with Metaview.

Build a faster, more effective hiring process with AI agents that improve every stage of recruiting, from intake to final offer.

  • Source, interview, and hire with one AI recruiting platform
  • Save each recruiter 10 hours per week; reduce time to fill by +30%
  • Turn candidate data into better hiring decisions
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Agentic recruiting platforms beat AI sourcing tools.

Finding candidates is important, but it's only the beginning of the hiring process. Metaview combines sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and talent reporting in a single AI recruiting platform, to help you turn more candidates into successful hires.

Sourcing

Turn your company-specific hiring criteria, interview plans, and past hiring outcomes into a curated list of best-fit candidates.

Application Review

Cut through inbound applicant volume faster with AI assessments built around the real needs of the role.

Interview Intelligence

Give every hiring decision a stronger foundation with actionable intelligence captured from every interview.

Talent reporting

Track candidate pipelines, interview quality, hiring conversations, and recruiting trends from one centralized source of truth.

Smart sourcing helps. End-to-end hiring processes are better.

hireEZ and Metaview both help recruiting teams find strong candidates, faster. With Metaview, candidate discovery is just the beginning. The AI recruiting platform helps teams improve every stage of hiring, from intake and screening, to interviewing, calibration and the final decision.

Best for
End-to-end recruiting excellence
Candidate sourcing and talent discovery
Candidate sourcing
Automated outreach
AI candidate review
Interview intelligence
Recruiting notes
AI job posts
Candidate Q&A
Hiring process visibility
Across the entire hiring process
Limited to sourcing workflows
Primary users
For Recruiters, Hiring Managers and Interviewers
Sourcing teams
Ideal outcome
Faster more confident hiring decisions
More qualified candidates

Top recruiters go beyond sourcing with Metaview.

"I was using another candidate sourcing tool and stopped quickly—it was dense and inflexible. Metaview's Sourcing was the opposite. The accuracy was spot-on, and it kept getting sharper as I gave it feedback."

Amandeep Shergill

Amandeep Shergill

Director of TA, Automattic

"Metaview has added an additional layer to our world-class sourcing process. It quickly surfaced relevant candidates, making the sourcing process easier, faster, and more effective."

Valerie Simpson

Valerie Simpson

Senior Research Associate, Raines

"Metaview is sourcing magic in action. One search, and it pulled up a candidate I'd already offered."

Zara Mc Brien

Zara Mc Brien

Exec Search Recruiter, Eneba

Why recruiting teams choose Metaview.

Go beyond candidate discovery

Finding candidates is only one part of hiring. Metaview's AI agents make sourcing simple, then enhance everything that happens after a new candidate enters the funnel.

  • Improve interview quality
  • Streamline hiring decisions
  • Maximize speed to hire
Metaview finding 32 candidates for a Product Designer role.

Increase hiring team efficiency

Save recruiters 10 hours per week, and give hiring managers and interviewers the context they need to make faster decisions.

  • Save 10 hours weekly
  • Reduce manual admin
  • Move candidates faster
Metaview sequences dashboard tracking outreach performance.

Turn interviews into competitive advantage

Capture and structure hiring conversations so every interview contributes to stronger hiring decisions and process improvement.

  • Structured candidate insights
  • Better hiring signal
  • Consistent evaluations
Metaview candidate experience summary with work history and Yes, Maybe, No controls.

Connect your entire recruiting workflow

Bring sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and reporting together in one AI recruiting platform.

  • One connected workflow
  • Shared hiring intelligence
  • End-to-end visibility
Metaview interview summary with copy and share summary actions.

Enterprise-level security and controls.

  • SOC II
  • CCPA
  • GDPR
  • SSO

Protect candidate data with enterprise-grade security, controls, and permissions.

Standardize interviews across your team so every candidate is evaluated consistently and fairly.

Create a complete record of every conversation, giving hiring teams evidence to make confident decisions.

AI interview transcription for accurate, consistent decisions.

Purpose-built AI for recruiting.

Give recruiters and hiring managers AI assistants that take care of the busywork of hiring. So you can focus on the decisions that actually matter.

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FAQ

hireEZ focuses on candidate sourcing and talent discovery. Metaview combines sourcing with candidate review, interview intelligence, talent reporting, and AI-powered hiring workflows.

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  • GDPR
  • CCPA
  • LGPD
  • PIPEDA
  • SOC 2 Type II