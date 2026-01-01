Turn your company-specific hiring criteria, interview plans, and past hiring outcomes into a curated list of best-fit candidates.
hireEZ alternative:
From fast sourcing
to radically better hiring with Metaview.
Build a faster, more effective hiring process with AI agents that improve every stage of recruiting, from intake to final offer.
- Source, interview, and hire with one AI recruiting platform
- Save each recruiter 10 hours per week; reduce time to fill by +30%
- Turn candidate data into better hiring decisions
Agentic recruiting platforms beat AI sourcing tools.
Finding candidates is important, but it's only the beginning of the hiring process. Metaview combines sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and talent reporting in a single AI recruiting platform, to help you turn more candidates into successful hires.
Cut through inbound applicant volume faster with AI assessments built around the real needs of the role.
Give every hiring decision a stronger foundation with actionable intelligence captured from every interview.
Track candidate pipelines, interview quality, hiring conversations, and recruiting trends from one centralized source of truth.
Smart sourcing helps. End-to-end hiring processes are better.
hireEZ and Metaview both help recruiting teams find strong candidates, faster. With Metaview, candidate discovery is just the beginning. The AI recruiting platform helps teams improve every stage of hiring, from intake and screening, to interviewing, calibration and the final decision.
Top recruiters go beyond sourcing with Metaview.
"I was using another candidate sourcing tool and stopped quickly—it was dense and inflexible. Metaview's Sourcing was the opposite. The accuracy was spot-on, and it kept getting sharper as I gave it feedback."
Amandeep Shergill
Director of TA, Automattic
"Metaview has added an additional layer to our world-class sourcing process. It quickly surfaced relevant candidates, making the sourcing process easier, faster, and more effective."
Valerie Simpson
Senior Research Associate, Raines
"Metaview is sourcing magic in action. One search, and it pulled up a candidate I'd already offered."
Zara Mc Brien
Exec Search Recruiter, Eneba
Why recruiting teams choose Metaview.
Go beyond candidate discovery
Finding candidates is only one part of hiring. Metaview's AI agents make sourcing simple, then enhance everything that happens after a new candidate enters the funnel.
- Improve interview quality
- Streamline hiring decisions
- Maximize speed to hire
Increase hiring team efficiency
Save recruiters 10 hours per week, and give hiring managers and interviewers the context they need to make faster decisions.
- Save 10 hours weekly
- Reduce manual admin
- Move candidates faster
Turn interviews into competitive advantage
Capture and structure hiring conversations so every interview contributes to stronger hiring decisions and process improvement.
- Structured candidate insights
- Better hiring signal
- Consistent evaluations
Connect your entire recruiting workflow
Bring sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and reporting together in one AI recruiting platform.
- One connected workflow
- Shared hiring intelligence
- End-to-end visibility
Enterprise-level security and controls.
Protect candidate data with enterprise-grade security, controls, and permissions.
Standardize interviews across your team so every candidate is evaluated consistently and fairly.
Create a complete record of every conversation, giving hiring teams evidence to make confident decisions.
AI interview transcription for accurate, consistent decisions.
Purpose-built AI for recruiting.
Give recruiters and hiring managers AI assistants that take care of the busywork of hiring. So you can focus on the decisions that actually matter.