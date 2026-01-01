Automatically identify and surface the best-fit candidates based on your hiring criteria, interview goals, and historical hiring data.
Juicebox alternative:
Go from AI sourcing
to complete AI recruiting.
Build a faster, more effective hiring process with AI agents that support every stage of hiring, not just candidate discovery.
- Source, interview, and hire with one AI recruiting platform
- Save each recruiter 10 hours per week; reduce time to fill by +30%
- Turn sourcing success into consistently better hiring outcomes
Agentic recruiting platforms beat AI sourcing tools.
Sourcing candidates is only one stage of recruiting. Metaview combines smart sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and talent reporting in a single AI recruiting platform. So you improve every step between first touch and final offer.
Review inbound applicants faster with AI-powered candidate assessments grounded in real role requirements.
Turn every hiring conversation into structured, actionable insights that improve interviewer calibration and decision making.
Analyze hiring conversations, candidate pipelines, interviewer performance, and recruiting trends from a single source of truth.
Fast sourcing is nice. Complete AI recruiting is better.
Juicebox and Metaview use AI to help recruiting teams find top candidates more efficiently. Metaview extends beyond sourcing to improve interviewing, decision-making, and overall hiring impact.
Top recruiters go beyond sourcing with Metaview.
"I was using another candidate sourcing tool and stopped quickly—it was dense and inflexible. Metaview's Sourcing was the opposite. The accuracy was spot-on, and it kept getting sharper as I gave it feedback."
Amandeep Shergill
Director of TA, Automattic
"Metaview has added an additional layer to our world-class sourcing process. It quickly surfaced relevant candidates, making the sourcing process easier, faster, and more effective."
Valerie Simpson
Senior Research Associate, Raines
"Metaview is sourcing magic in action. One search, and it pulled up a candidate I'd already offered."
Zara Mc Brien
Exec Search Recruiter, Eneba
Why recruiting teams choose Metaview.
Go way beyond sourcing
Finding great candidates is important. But Metaview also helps teams improve everything that happens between first outreach and final offer.
- Better interview quality
- Faster hiring decisions
- Improved hiring outcomes
Turn transcripts into hiring decisions.
Hiring conversations contain the signal that drives great decisions. Metaview captures and structures that signal automatically.
- Rich candidate context
- Consistent evaluations
- Better hiring signal
Give your hiring team superpowers
Recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers all benefit from the same shared intelligence.
- Shared candidate insights
- Less manual coordination
- Faster team alignment
Connect your recruiting workflow end-to-end
Bring sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and reporting together in one recruiting platform.
- One connected workflow
- End-to-end visibility
- AI across every stage
Enterprise-level security and controls.
Protect candidate data with enterprise-grade security, controls, and permissions.
Standardize interviews across your team so every candidate is evaluated consistently and fairly.
Create a complete record of every conversation, giving hiring teams evidence to make confident decisions.
AI interview transcription for accurate, consistent decisions.
Purpose-built AI for recruiting.
Give recruiters and hiring managers AI assistants that take care of the busywork of hiring. So you can focus on the decisions that actually matter.