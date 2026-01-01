Automatically identify and surface the best-fit candidates based on your hiring criteria, interview plans, and historical hiring data.
SeekOut alternative:
From talent insights
to radical hiring efficiency with Metaview.
Build a faster, more impactful hiring process with AI agents that transform every hiring conversation into actionable insight.
- Source, interview, and hire with one AI recruiting platform
- Save each recruiter 10 hours per week; reduce time to fill by +30%
- Turn hiring conversations into a competitive advantage
Agentic recruiting platforms beat AI sourcing tools.
Talent intelligence helps teams identify candidates and spot potential. Metaview takes the next step, combining sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, and talent reporting in a single AI recruiting platform that improves hiring outcomes across the entire process.
Speed up candidate review with AI that evaluates candidates based on the criteria your hiring team truly cares about.
Turn every hiring conversation into structured insights that improve interviewer alignment and hiring decisions.
Connect every hiring conversation to pipeline outcomes, interviewer performance, and recruiting trends, all in one place.
Talent intelligence helps. Recruiting impact matters most.
Both SeekOut and Metaview help your hiring team make smarter talent decisions. But Metaview turns hiring conversations into actionable intelligence that improves every stage of recruiting, from intake and sourcing to the final offer.
Top recruiters go beyond sourcing with Metaview.
"I was using another candidate screening tool and stopped quickly—it was dense and inflexible. Metaview's Application Review was the opposite. The accuracy was spot-on, and it kept getting sharper as I gave it feedback."
Amandeep Shergill
Director of TA, Automattic
"Metaview has added an additional layer to our world-class sourcing process. It quickly surfaced relevant candidates, making the sourcing process easier, faster, and more effective."
Valerie Simpson
Senior Research Associate, Raines
"Metaview is sourcing magic in action. One search, and it pulled up a candidate I'd already offered."
Zara Mc Brien
Exec Search Recruiter, Eneba
Why recruiting teams choose Metaview.
Turn talent intelligence into hiring excellence
External talent data is valuable, but doesn't go far enough. Metaview generates insights from every hiring conversation to make your entire hiring process contextual, impactful, and efficient.
- Insight from interviews
- Rich candidate context
Make better decisions with richer signal
Give recruiters and hiring managers instant access to the evidence, context, and insights behind every candidate evaluation.
- Evidence-based hiring
- Faster candidate reviews
Improve consistency across the hiring process
Create a shared understanding of what great looks like through structured interviews, calibration, and reporting.
- Consistent interviews
- Better calibration
- Stronger hiring rigor
Power every stage of recruiting with AI
Use AI agents for sourcing, application review, interview intelligence, candidate Q&A, and talent reporting from a single platform.
- AI sourcing
- AI candidate review
Enterprise-level security and controls.
Protect candidate data with enterprise-grade security, controls, and permissions.
Standardize interviews across your team so every candidate is evaluated consistently and fairly.
Create a complete record of every conversation, giving hiring teams evidence to make confident decisions.
AI interview transcription for accurate, consistent decisions.
Ready to go beyond sourcing automation?
See how leading recruiting teams use Metaview to improve every stage of hiring, from sourcing and application review to interviews, reporting, and final decisions.