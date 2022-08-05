Purpose-built AI for perfect job posts
AI built to keep your job posts consistent, compliant, and on-brand. All the time.
Powering thousands of hiring teams, from next-generation startups to established enterprises.
An ever-vigilant AI co-worker for your job posts
AI-powered checks and suggestions for compliant, consistent job posts
AI that checks your live and draft job posts at the click of a button: ensure they're fresh with the latest info, compliant, engaging, and on-brand.
AI that learns from your interviews to provide custom job post guidance
Hiring manager mention something in the kick-off meeting that's been missed in the job post? Or is something coming up consistently in the interview process? Metaview knows, and makes intelligent updates.
AI that collaborates with you, adapts, and avoids generic suggestions
Metaview's AI works alongside your expertise, and learns from your feedback on what makes a dialled in job post for your company and your EVP.
AI that means you never have to worry about any of your job posts again
Metaview is your ever-vigilant AI co-worker, obsessed with making sure all your job posts are on-point, all the time.
“It's unimaginable to go back to a time before Metaview where we'd have to take notes during the interviews. Metaview has taken so much guesswork out of improving our processes.”
James Lesner · Director of Talent Management
“We have enhanced depth and clarity for hiring managers and recruiters. We gain a full contextual understanding of the interview process and also what hiring managers are looking to assess.”
Hannah Wardle · Head of Recruitment