Metaview Privacy Notice

Last Updated on 24/04/2023

See also our Terms of Service and Data Processing Agreement.

Metaview Global Limited ("Metaview", "we", "us" and "our") respects your privacy. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information relating to you, or that you provide to us:

when you apply for work with our client and participate in interviews with our client (“Interviews”); when you participate in Interviews as a recruiter, hiring manager or other person involved in the recruitment process; through your business relationship with us as a client or supplier contact of ours (“Business Relationships”); when you visit or use:

- Metaview’s interview analytics platform (the“Platform”);

- Metaview’s website at https://metaview.ai (the “Website”);

- any of our computer or mobile software applications (“Apps”);

- our social media accounts and pages (“Social Media Pages”); and

- any of the services accessible through the Platform or the Website (the Services); and through offline sales and marketing activities.

For the purposes of this privacy notice, all references to the Website shall include a reference to the Apps.

Personal information is information that can be used on its own or with other information to identify, contact, or locate a single person, or to identify an individual in context. Please read this privacy notice carefully to understand our practices regarding personal information.



By applying for work with our client, agreeing to participate in Interviews, entering into Business Relationships, using the Platform, visiting the Website, downloading an App, accessing the Social Media Pages and/or using the Services, you are accepting the practices described in this notice.



We are Metaview Global Limited, a company registered in England and Wales with company registration number 11313397, and whose registered office is at 21-33 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3EJ.

In this Privacy Notice, the terms “personal data” (referred to as “personal information” in this privacy notice), “processing”, “data controller” and “data processor” shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the General Data Protection Regulation ((EU) 2016/679). Metaview Global is:

The Data Controller for the personal data of employees and contractors of Metaview Global, and, The Data Processor for personal data processed under contracts for interview and recruitment services to our customers.

1. What personal information do we collect?

The type of information we collect from you will depend upon the type of interaction you have with us.

Broadly speaking, the types of personal information that we collect may include:



if you apply for work with our client and / or participate in an Interview (whether as an interviewer or interviewee): your full name, your job title, the title of the job you applied for, the stage in the interview process, the written notes from the Interview, the recordings of the Interview, the transcripts of the Interview, and the outcomes from the Interview;

if you are a customer or supplier contact of Metaview: your full name, email address, postal address, telephone number, and the details of the transactions which you conduct with us;

personal information that you provide by completing forms on the Platform or the Website, including if you sign up to receive our communications or to attend one of our events, if you search for a product or service, or if you request any other information;

if you register or create an account with us, your log-in and password details;

information contained in messages when you post on our Social Media Pages;

information contained in communications you send to us, for example when you report a problem or submit queries, concerns or comments regarding the Platform, the Website or its content; and

data from surveys that we may, from time to time, run for research purposes, if you choose to respond to, or participate in, them.

The information we collect about you will either be provided by (or obtained from) you or your employer or potential employer.

Where you participate in an Interview, our software will collect the recordings of the Interview and the transcripts from the Interview. All the other information is accessed by us via a data connection to your employer or potential employer’s Applicant Tracking System.

You are under no obligation to provide any such data. However, if you choose to withhold requested information, we may not be able to provide our services to you or work with you.

We also collect information automatically when you use the Platform and the Website and when you navigate through the Platform and the Website. Information collected automatically may include usage details, geo-location data, IP addresses and information collected through cookies, and other tracking technologies (which may not be information which identifies you). For more information on our use of these technologies, please refer to the section on cookies below.

2. How do we use personal information relating to you?

We use personal information relating to you that we collect, or that you provide to us, for the purposes of our legitimate interests in providing and improving our services and operating our business and for the purposes of performing our contract with you, as follows:



to provide our services to your employer or potential employer. This will include providing your employer or potential employer with advice, recommendations and reports about the Interview process and their hiring decisions;

to carry out our obligations arising from any contracts entered into between you and us and to provide you with the information, products and services that you request from us;

to provide you with information about other products and services we offer that are similar to those that you have already purchased or enquired about, where you have consented to be contacted for such purposes;

to ensure that content from the Platform and the Website is presented in the most effective manner for you and for your computer;

to administer the Platform and the Website and for internal operations, including troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, research, statistical and survey purposes;

to improve the Platform and the Website;

to deal with enquiries or complaints;

as part of our efforts to keep the Platform and the Website safe and secure;

to measure or understand the effectiveness of advertising we serve to you and others, and to deliver relevant advertising to you;

to conduct our internal business and management processes, for example accounting or auditing purposes;

to manage our Social Media Pages;

to further develop our products and services; and

for any other purposes that you would reasonably expect.

We also collect, use and share Aggregated Data such as statistical or demographic data for any purpose. Aggregated Data could be derived from your personal information but is not considered personal information in law as this data will not directly or indirectly reveal your identity. For example, we may aggregate personal information related to Interviews to demonstrate the effectiveness of our services. However, if we combine or connect Aggregated Data with your personal information so that it can directly or indirectly identify you, we treat the combined data as personal information which will be used in accordance with this privacy notice.



You have the right to object to this processing if you wish, and if you wish to do so, please send an email to or write to us using the contact details set out at the end of this notice. Please bear in mind that if you object, this may affect our ability to carry out the tasks above for your benefit.



Metaview's use of information received from Google APIs will adhere to Google API Services User Data Policy, including the Limited Use requirements.

3. Do we share your personal information with any third parties?

We may disclose personal information relating to you to third parties in certain circumstances including (but not limited to) the following:



other companies within our group who may be involved in providing products and services to you or to your employer or potential employer, and who may use personal information relating to you in any manner set out above;

other third parties that we or our group companies engage to help us run our business - such as our customer support service provider; payment processors; contractors; and IT service providers;

analytics service providers that assist us in the improvement and optimisation of the Platform and the Website;

our professional advisors, including lawyers, accountants, tax advisors and auditors;

law enforcement bodies, Courts of law or as otherwise required or authorised by law;

regulatory or government bodies for the purposes of resolving complaints or disputes both internally and externally or to comply with any investigation by one of those bodies;

We may also disclose personal information to third parties:



in the event that we sell or buy any business or assets, in which case we may disclose your personal information to the prospective seller or buyer of such business or assets;

if we or substantially all of our assets are acquired by a third party, in which case personal information held by us about you will be one of the transferred assets;

if we restructure our business, or if we integrate our business with another group of companies, in which case personal information held by us will be disclosed to the new owner to be used in the same ways set out in this notice;

if we are under a duty to disclose or share personal information relating to you in order to comply with any legal obligation, or in order to enforce or apply the terms and conditions on which we supply products and/or services to you; or to protect the rights, property, or safety of us, our customers, or others; and

for any other purposes that you would reasonably expect.

Before Metaview discloses any personal information to a third party, we take steps to ensure that the third party will protect personal information in accordance with applicable privacy laws and in a manner consistent with this notice. Third parties are required to restrict their use of this information to the purpose for which the information was provided.



4. How do we protect your personal information?

To protect information in transit between our client’s and our own servers, an encrypted connection is negotiated designed to achieve secure delivery. These connections are encrypted using Secure Sockets Layer (“SSL”) / Transport Layer Security (“TLS”) to create a secure tunnel protected by 128-bit or higher Advanced Encryption Standard (“AES”) encryption.



In addition, files uploaded from our client’s (currently web) are stored on our storage services. Each file is encrypted using 256-bit AES.



However, the safety and security of your information and any personal information relating to you also depends on you. Where we have given you (or where you have chosen) a password that enables you to access certain parts of the Platform, the Website and/or the Services, you are responsible for keeping this password confidential. We ask you not to share a password with anyone.



Metaview takes steps to destroy or de-identify personal information when the information is no longer required for any purpose for which it may be used or disclosed by us and we are no longer required by law to retain the information.



5. Where do we store personal information?

The personal information relating to you that we collect may be transferred to, and stored at, locations outside the European Economic Area ("EEA"). It may also be processed by staff operating outside the EEA who work for us or for one of our suppliers. These staff may be engaged in, among other things, the delivery of our services and the provision of support services.



As described in this privacy notice, we may also share personal information relating to you with other companies within our group or with third parties who are located overseas, for business purposes and operational, support and continuity purposes, for example, when we use IT service providers or data storage services.

Countries where personal information relating to you may be stored and/or processed, or where recipients of personal information relating to you may be located, may have data protection laws which differ to the data protection laws in your country of residence. You accept that personal information relating to you may be transferred, stored or processed in this way. We will take all steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this notice.

6. Third-party links

Although the Platform and the Website only look to include quality, safe and relevant external links users should always adopt a policy of caution before clicking any external web links mentioned throughout the Platform or the Website.



The Platform or the Website may, from time to time, contain links to and from the websites of our partners and affiliates. If you follow a link to any of these websites, please note that these websites have their own privacy policies and that we do not accept any responsibility or liability for these policies. Please check these policies before you submit any personal information to these websites.

7. Social media platforms

Communication, engagement and actions taken through external social media platforms that we participate on are subject to the terms and conditions as well as the privacy policies of those social media platforms, and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for these policies. Please check these policies before you submit any personal information to these social media platforms.

8. Do we use 'cookies'?

Our Platform and Website use cookies to distinguish you from other users. This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you browse our Platform and Website and also allows us to improve our Platform and Website.

A cookie is a small file of letters and numbers that we store on your browser or the hard drive of your computer if you agree. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer's hard drive.



You can block cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to block all cookies (including essential cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of our services.



9. Data retention

We will only retain your personal information for as long as reasonably necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or reporting requirements. We may retain your personal information for a longer period in the event of a complaint or if we reasonably believe there is a prospect of litigation in respect to our relationship with you.



To determine the appropriate retention period for personal information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your personal information, the purposes for which we process your personal information and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements.

10. Your rights

You have the right to access personal information held relating to you. To protect your privacy, we may take steps to verify your identity before taking any action in response to any request. You will not have to pay a fee to access personal information relating to you (or to exercise any of the other rights). However, we may charge a reasonable fee if your request for access is clearly unfounded or excessive. Alternatively, we may refuse to comply with the request in such circumstances.



We also want to make sure that personal information relating to you that we hold is accurate and up to date. You may ask us to correct or remove any information you think is inaccurate.



You also have the right, in certain circumstances, to:



the erasure of personal information relating to you that we hold;

the restriction of processing of personal information relating to you that we hold; and

object to our processing of personal information relating to you that we hold.

Requests in this section should be sent by email or by writing to us using the contact details set out at the end of this notice.

We will only send you marketing material if you consent. When you have consented to marketing material, you have the right at any time to ask us not to process personal information relating to you for marketing purposes. You can exercise your right to prevent such processing by checking certain boxes on the marketing emails we send to you. You can also exercise the right at any time by sending an email or by writing to us using the contact details set out at the end of this notice.



If you have a concern about the way we are collecting or using your personal information, we request that you raise your concern with us in the first instance. Alternatively, you can contact the Information Commissioner’s Office at https://ico.org.uk/concerns/.



11. Changes to this notice

Metaview reviews and amends this privacy notice from time to time. Any changes we make to this notice in the future will be posted on this page and, where appropriate, notified to you by e-mail. Please check this page occasionally to review any updates or changes to this notice. This helps you be aware of what information we collect, how we use it and under what circumstances, if any, it is disclosed.

12. Contacting us

If there are any questions regarding this privacy notice, you may contact us using the information below.



Metaview Global Limited

21-33 Great Eastern St,

London EC2A 3EJ



Email: privacy@metaview.ai

