Sign inBook a demoTry for free

AI-generated notes for interviews

We take care of note-taking so you have time back to focus on what matters: engaging with candidates and collaborating with hiring teams
Supercharge your productivity and focus on the candidate

Let our AI take interview notes for you

Our AI writes, summarizes, and structures your interview notes for you so you can focus on the conversation at hand instead of worrying about capturing every detail.
Let our AI take interview notes for you

Personalize
notes to your preferences

Structure your notes in bullet or paragraph form. And choose the detail level that you want to share with hiring managers.
Let our AI take interview notes for you

Instantly generate one paragraph candidate summaries

Aka TLDRs. Choose from the topics our AI identifies, or add your own custom ones to create highly-tailored candidate snapshots to share with hiring teams.
Instantly generate one paragraph candidate summaries

Choose the template that fits your conversation

Customize your notes to fit the structure of each interview. Organize notes by questions & answers, topic highlights, or conversation type. And if you’re looking for something specific, you can even create your own custom template.
Choose the template that fits your conversation
Ready to try Metaview?
Try for freeBook a demo