Metaview vs Zoom AI Companion
Why choose Metaview?
Metaview is built to help you hire. Because we're solely focused on applying bleeding-edge AI to recruiting, Metaview's summaries are 10x more accurate than generic tools and insights are 10x more relevant.
Metaview integrates with your ATS and scheduling tools
Metaview works alongside all of the tools you already use–no software download or Chrome extensions required. Instead, Metaview automatically joins recruiting calls in your calendar. And you can push notes from Metaview to your ATS with just the click of a button.
“Metaview requires almost no implementation and is ready to go in no time.”
Michael Laws · Head of Talent
Metaview’s AI summaries are recruiting-specific, not generic
Because it’s our 100% focus, our AI is finely-tuned to extract the most relevant, accurate information from your recruiting conversations.
We focus on optimizing data around what you’ve learned about candidates and pulling out what is most important about them given your interview questions. Non-specialized transcription tools don’t understand that you’re speaking to candidates and miss this key nuance.
“What really impressed me was how accurate Metaview was at consolidating the data as if I was writing it myself. It would almost replicate a human's consideration of what was said in the conversation.”
Nick Roman · Principal Tech Recruiter
Metaview enables powerful, recruiting-specific analytics
Metaview powerfully combines data from your recruiting conversations with data from other tools and sources in your hiring process, like your ATS.
This enables us to generate insights and make workflow recommendations that are uniquely impactful for recruiting. Generic tools operate in a vacuum and can’t provide you with this added layer of insight.
“Metaview allows us to really deeply understand what is happening with candidates throughout the process and also what hiring managers are looking to assess.”
Hannah Wardle · Head of Recruitment
Metaview seamlessly handles candidate consent and compliance
Unlike generic AI note-taking tools that aren’t built with the specifics of the candidate relationship in mind, Metaview elegantly handles security and privacy considerations.
With Metaview, you can automate workflows to inform candidates about interview recordings and provide a seamless experience for everyone.
Decrease in interviews per hire
Improvement in time to receive
Satisfaction rate amongst recruiters,
