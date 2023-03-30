Resources
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat
Blog • 3 min read
As a recruiter, taking good notes during interviews is an essential but painful part of the job. It's essential because it's THE record of what was discussed. While memories fade and feelings can deceive, your notes and written synthesis of what actually happened in the interview won't. At the same...
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
AI in Recruiting
Webinar series
AI in Recruiting Data
Event • 60 min watch
AI in Candidate Experience
Event • 60 min watch
How to structure interview scorecards that set everyone up for success
Blog • 3 min read
Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Certification
Blog • 2 min read
AI in Interviewer Training
Event • 60 min watch
AI in Candidate Assessment
Event • 60 min watch
Why I joined Metaview as a strategic advisor
Blog • 3 min read
Relationship-based recruiting in the era of AI
Event • 60 min watch
How to stop rogue interviewers from jeopardizing your hiring
Blog • 4 min read
Product launch 🚀: Introducing AI Notes
Blog • 1 min read
Troubleshooting your hiring funnel: A guide for identifying & fixing problems in your interview process
Blog • 4 min read
How recruiters can use Metaview to build trust with hiring managers
Blog • 4 min read
The Candidate Thesis: Why it matters and how to create one
Blog • 4 min read
How to partner with engineering to recruit a world-class team
Blog • 5 min read
Interview Quality Evaluation
3-minute evaluation
Virtual Event: How to partner with engineering leaders to recruit a world-class team
Event • 1 hour watch
How to increase quality of hire with Metaview
Event • 20 min watch
Interviewer Shadowing: the secret of the most effective hiring machines in the world
Blog • 5 min read
How to increase quality of hire with Metaview
Blog • 6 min read
How Brex used Metaview to level-up their Values Interviews
Blog • 1 min read
How to write an impactful interview scorecard
Blog • 4 min read
How to run an effective interview debrief
Blog • 7 min read
Announcing our SOC 2 Compliance
Blog • 1 min read
How I learned to interview engineers
Blog • 4 min read
The most common questions asked in early and mid-career engineering interviews
Blog • 4 min read
Takeaways from my conversation with hiring leaders at Tally
Blog • 4 min read
Metaview's Operating Principles
Blog • 4 min read
How to enable engineers to run great interviews
Blog • 3 min read
Virtual Event: How Tally Hires Engineers
Event • 45 min watch
Most common questions asked in Engineering Manager interviews
Blog • 5 min read
Virtual Event: Enabling your engineers to run great interviews
Event • 45 min watch
How I interview engineers to assess ability to deliver impact
Blog • 8 min read
How to lead a coding interview
Blog • 3 min read
Good Interviewer/Bad Interviewer
Blog • 3 min read
Do Things That Don’t Scale - Metaview Wrapped
Blog • 4 min read
How to run effective interviews in a market downturn
Blog • 3 min read
How we’re improving consistency and quality for every interviewer
Blog • 2 min read
Is Rob Stevenson a good interviewer?
Blog • 1 min read
Stop the slapdash hiring
Blog • 4 min read
Is William Tincup a good interviewer?
Blog • 1 min read
How recruiters can use Interview Intelligence to better partner with hiring managers
Blog • 4 min read
Recruiting is about winning. Not hiring.
Blog • 4 min read
Interviewer Training vs. Coaching: What’s the difference and why does each matter?
Blog • 4 min read
How to build an interviewer training process that raises the bar
Guide
Using Interview Intelligence to complement the human touch in hiring
Blog • 5 min read
The Serverless Monolith
Blog • 4 min read
Syncing a Transcript with Audio in React
Blog • 7 min read
Is Recruiting Brainfood's Hung Lee a good interviewer?
Blog • 1 min read
How Hudl implemented interviewer training at scale with Metaview
Blog • 1 min read
Democratizing Context
Blog • 4 min read
Engineers at Catawiki use Metaview to interview, and hire, with confidence.
Blog • 1 min read
We've raised a $6M seed to power People decisions with truth.
Blog • 4 min read
🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Venture Stories
Blog • 1 min read
How Sendwave used Metaview to hire better and faster as they grew headcount by 50%+
Blog • 1 min read
Introducing Interview Metrics: Measuring what matters for growing organizations.
Blog • 4 min read
Press release: Metaview Interview Metrics launch
Blog • 3 min read
📺 Video: Metaview CEO talking team building 🧱
Blog • 1 min read
🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Best Hire Ever
Blog • 1 min read
The 3 most common mistakes inexperienced interviewers make
Blog • 5 min read
What I learnt about interviewing while at Uber
Blog • 7 min read