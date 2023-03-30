Sign inTry for free

World-class interview notes without breaking a sweat

Blog • 3 min read

As a recruiter, taking good notes during interviews is an essential but painful part of the job. It's essential because it's THE record of what was discussed. While memories fade and feelings can deceive, your notes and written synthesis of what actually happened in the interview won't. At the same...

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos30 Mar 2023

AI in Recruiting

Webinar series

Metaview
Metaview27 Apr 2023

AI in Recruiting Data

Event • 60 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events27 Apr 2023

AI in Candidate Experience

Event • 60 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events13 Apr 2023

How to structure interview scorecards that set everyone up for success

Blog • 3 min read

Shannon Harrington
Shannon Harrington5 Apr 2023

Announcing our SOC 2 Type II Certification

Blog • 2 min read

Lyubomir Raykov
Lyubomir Raykov4 Apr 2023

AI in Interviewer Training

Event • 60 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events30 Mar 2023

AI in Candidate Assessment

Event • 60 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events16 Mar 2023

Why I joined Metaview as a strategic advisor

Blog • 3 min read

Richard Cho
Richard Cho15 Mar 2023

Relationship-based recruiting in the era of AI

Event • 60 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events9 Mar 2023

How to stop rogue interviewers from jeopardizing your hiring

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos9 Feb 2023

Product launch 🚀: Introducing AI Notes

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos1 Feb 2023

Troubleshooting your hiring funnel: A guide for identifying & fixing problems in your interview process

Blog • 4 min read

Eric Guidice
Eric Guidice26 Jan 2023

How recruiters can use Metaview to build trust with hiring managers

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos13 Jan 2023

The Candidate Thesis: Why it matters and how to create one

Blog • 4 min read

Shahriar Tajbakhsh
Shahriar Tajbakhsh10 Jan 2023

How to partner with engineering to recruit a world-class team

Blog • 5 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos21 Dec 2022

Interview Quality Evaluation

3-minute evaluation

Metaview
Metaview20 Dec 2022

Virtual Event: How to partner with engineering leaders to recruit a world-class team

Event • 1 hour watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events15 Dec 2022

How to increase quality of hire with Metaview

Event • 20 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events6 Dec 2022

Interviewer Shadowing: the secret of the most effective hiring machines in the world

Blog • 5 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos6 Dec 2022

How to increase quality of hire with Metaview

Blog • 6 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos25 Nov 2022

How Brex used Metaview to level-up their Values Interviews

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos22 Nov 2022

How to write an impactful interview scorecard

Blog • 4 min read

Shahriar Tajbakhsh
Shahriar Tajbakhsh18 Nov 2022

How to run an effective interview debrief

Blog • 7 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos2 Nov 2022

Announcing our SOC 2 Compliance

Blog • 1 min read

Lyubomir Raykov
Lyubomir Raykov27 Oct 2022

How I learned to interview engineers

Blog • 4 min read

Keir Lewis
Keir Lewis21 Oct 2022

The most common questions asked in early and mid-career engineering interviews

Blog • 4 min read

David McDonald
David McDonald14 Oct 2022

Takeaways from my conversation with hiring leaders at Tally

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos11 Oct 2022

Metaview's Operating Principles

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos1 Oct 2022

How to enable engineers to run great interviews

Blog • 3 min read

Shahriar Tajbakhsh
Shahriar Tajbakhsh30 Sep 2022

Virtual Event: How Tally Hires Engineers

Event • 45 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events27 Sep 2022

Most common questions asked in Engineering Manager interviews

Blog • 5 min read

David McDonald
David McDonald23 Sep 2022

Virtual Event: Enabling your engineers to run great interviews

Event • 45 min watch

Metaview Events
Metaview Events22 Sep 2022

How I interview engineers to assess ability to deliver impact

Blog • 8 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos15 Sep 2022

How to lead a coding interview

Blog • 3 min read

Lyubomir Raykov
Lyubomir Raykov25 Aug 2022

Good Interviewer/Bad Interviewer

Blog • 3 min read

Shahriar Tajbakhsh
Shahriar Tajbakhsh21 Aug 2022

Do Things That Don’t Scale - Metaview Wrapped

Blog • 4 min read

David McDonald
David McDonald15 Aug 2022

How to run effective interviews in a market downturn

Blog • 3 min read

Tom Kasprzycki
Tom Kasprzycki10 Aug 2022

How we’re improving consistency and quality for every interviewer

Blog • 2 min read

Shahriar Tajbakhsh
Shahriar Tajbakhsh27 Jul 2022

Is Rob Stevenson a good interviewer?

Blog • 1 min read

Stephanie Tsimis
Stephanie Tsimis13 Jul 2022

Stop the slapdash hiring

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos6 Jul 2022

Is William Tincup a good interviewer?

Blog • 1 min read

Stephanie Tsimis
Stephanie Tsimis27 Jun 2022

How recruiters can use Interview Intelligence to better partner with hiring managers

Blog • 4 min read

Stephanie Tsimis
Stephanie Tsimis23 Jun 2022

Recruiting is about winning. Not hiring.

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos22 Jun 2022

Interviewer Training vs. Coaching: What’s the difference and why does each matter?

Blog • 4 min read

Camille Hogg
Camille Hogg21 Jun 2022

How to build an interviewer training process that raises the bar

Guide

Metaview
Metaview15 Jun 2022

Using Interview Intelligence to complement the human touch in hiring

Blog • 5 min read

Camille Hogg
Camille Hogg26 May 2022

The Serverless Monolith

Blog • 4 min read

Lyubomir Raykov
Lyubomir Raykov3 May 2022

Syncing a Transcript with Audio in React

Blog • 7 min read

Keir Lewis
Keir Lewis4 Apr 2022

Is Recruiting Brainfood's Hung Lee a good interviewer?

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos31 Mar 2022

How Hudl implemented interviewer training at scale with Metaview

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos3 Mar 2022

Democratizing Context

Blog • 4 min read

Shahriar Tajbakhsh
Shahriar Tajbakhsh1 Mar 2022

Engineers at Catawiki use Metaview to interview, and hire, with confidence.

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos17 Feb 2022

We've raised a $6M seed to power People decisions with truth.

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos1 Dec 2021

🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Venture Stories

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos29 Dec 2020

How Sendwave used Metaview to hire better and faster as they grew headcount by 50%+

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos7 Dec 2020

Introducing Interview Metrics: Measuring what matters for growing organizations.

Blog • 4 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos9 Nov 2020

Press release: Metaview Interview Metrics launch

Blog • 3 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos9 Nov 2020

📺 Video: Metaview CEO talking team building 🧱

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos14 Oct 2020

🎙Podcast: Our Co-founder and CEO, Siadhal Magos, appears on Best Hire Ever

Blog • 1 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos12 Oct 2020

The 3 most common mistakes inexperienced interviewers make

Blog • 5 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos1 Oct 2020

What I learnt about interviewing while at Uber

Blog • 7 min read

Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos15 Sep 2020

