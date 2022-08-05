Wall of Love
Here's what our raving fans are saying about us.
Metaview, thanks for the incredible tool! It's saved us countless times during hiring processes!
Jordan Matthews
International Sales Lead, Untapped
Wow, Metaview is such a game changer. Admittedly I've been lagging to fully adopt it but I took my first two candidate calls today with the tool and it allowed for 3 things:
1) Stronger presence and engagement on my calls vs focusing on my notes
2) More freedom in my day since I'm not as tied to my computer
3) More time back for high value activity vs updating tools & internal teams
One of the first AI tools I've adopted and will never look back ✨
One of the first AI tools I've adopted and will never look back ✨
Beth Gentile
Partner, Will Reed
Metaview is a game-changer for recruiters and panel members! Integrates with ATSs and has improved our scorecards tremendously.
Kaitlin St. Aubin
Senior Technical Recruiter, OpenPhone
I have used Metaview (unsponsored plug lol) for about 6 months now and it has been a GAME CHANGERRR.
As a high functioning ADHDer I am great at multitasking but genuinely hated typing notes while people talked to me. It made many conversations feel transactional and I now truly feel like I can be fully present in my conversations. It also makes me a better recruiter, I am better at catching small nuances in conversation and going back to dig deeper without losing my train of thought while typing.
Jen Brown
Director of Recruiting, Omada Search
Team Metaview, I've got to say your killer product has transformed the way I work. It's my all round product of the year ... possibly decade. I solely work with the board and LT at Trainline as I head up the Leadership Hiring team. They're so taken with the output that there's been a clamour to get them access. A massive 'thank you' from me personally - Metaview is a gamechanger!!
Mali Mehmood
Head of Leadership Recruiting, Trainline
Metaview has transformed my process, allowing me to focus entirely on the conversation without worrying about taking perfect notes. No more trying to make out my scribbles or decode hurriedly typed notes. Metaview captures everything, ensuring I never miss a detail and can provide accurate, insightful feedback to my hiring managers.
Nate Wylie
Founder, Infinate Talent
In all my years in this industry, Metaview stands out as the most innovative tool I've encountered—finally, an AI recruiting tool that's truly nailing it.