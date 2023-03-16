Terms of Service

Last Updated on 16/03/2023

See also our Privacy Policy and Data Processing Agreement.

1. AGREEMENT TO TERMS

These Terms of Use constitute a legally binding agreement made between you, whether personally or on behalf of an entity (“you”, the “Customer”) and (Metaview Global Limited, “Metaview”, “we”, “us”, or “our”), (collectively the “Parties”), governing the use of our Site (https://metaview.ai), products, software, services and web application (collectively the “Services”). We are registered in the United Kingdom and have our registered office at 21-33 Great Eastern Street, London, England, ECA1 3EJ.

BY CLICKING “I ACCEPT,” CREATING AN ACCOUNT OR OTHERWISE ACCESSING OR USING THE SERVICE, YOU AGREE THAT YOU HAVE READ AND UNDERSTOOD, AND, AS A CONDITION TO YOUR USE OF THE SERVICES, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY, THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS, INCLUDING METAVIEW’S PRIVACY POLICY AND DATA PROCESSING AGREEMENT (TOGETHER, THESE “TERMS”). IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, OR DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERMS, THEN YOU DO NOT HAVE OUR PERMISSION TO USE THE SERVICE. YOUR USE OF THE SERVICES, AND METAVIEW’S PROVISION OF THE SERVICES TO YOU, CONSTITUTES AN AGREEMENT BY METAVIEW AND BY YOU TO BE BOUND BY THESE TERMS.

Supplemental terms and conditions or documents that may be posted on the Site from time to time are hereby expressly incorporated herein by reference. We reserve the right, in our sole discretion, to make changes or modifications to these Terms of Use at any time and for any reason. We will alert you about any changes by updating the “Last updated” date of these Terms of Use, and you waive any right to receive specific notice of each such change. Please ensure that you check the applicable Terms every time you use our Services so that you understand which Terms apply. You will be subject to, and will be deemed to have been made aware of and to have accepted, the changes in any revised Terms of Use by your continued use of the Services after the date such revised Terms of Use are posted.

The information provided on the Site is not intended for distribution to or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject us to any registration requirement within such jurisdiction or country. Accordingly, those persons who choose to access the Site from other locations do so on their own initiative and are solely responsible for compliance with local laws, if and to the extent local laws are applicable.

The Site is not tailored to comply with industry-specific regulations (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), etc.), so if your interactions would be subjected to such laws, you may not use this Site. You may not use the Site in a way that would violate the Gramm- Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA).

Neither the Site nor Services are intended for users who are at least 18 years old. Persons under the age of 18 are not permitted to use or register for the Site or Services.

2. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

Unless otherwise indicated, the Services are our proprietary property and all source code, databases, functionality, software, website designs, audio, video, text, photographs, and graphics on the Services (collectively, the “Content”) and the trademarks, service marks, and logos contained therein (the “Marks”) are owned or controlled by us or licensed to us, and are protected by copyright and trademark laws and various other intellectual property rights and unfair competition laws of the United Kingdom, international copyright laws, and international conventions. The Content and the Marks are provided on the Services “AS IS” for your information and personal use only. Except as expressly provided in these Terms of Use, no part of the Services and no Content or Marks may be copied, reproduced, aggregated, republished, uploaded, posted, publicly displayed, encoded, translated, transmitted, distributed, sold, licensed, or otherwise exploited for any commercial purpose whatsoever, without our express prior written permission.

Metaview and/or its licensors shall own all Intellectual Property Rights in the Services.. Except as expressly stated herein, these Terms of Service do not grant you any rights to, under or in, any patents, copyright, database right, trade secrets, trade names, trade marks (whether registered or unregistered), or any other rights or licenses in respect of the Services.

3. USER REPRESENTATIONS

By using the Services, you represent and warrant that: (1) you have the legal capacity and you agree to comply with these Terms of Use; (2) you are not a minor in the jurisdiction in which you reside; (3) you will not access the Services through automated or non-human means, whether through a bot, script or otherwise; (4) you will not use the Services for any illegal or unauthorized purpose; and (5) your use of the Services will not violate any applicable law or regulation.

If you provide any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current, or incomplete, we have the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any and all current or future use of the Services (or any portion thereof).

4. ACCOUNTS AND REGISTRATION

To access most features of the Services, you must register for an account. When you register for an account, you may be required to provide us with some information about yourself, such as your name, email address, or other contact information.

The person signing up for the Services will be the contracting party (“Account Owner”) for the purposes of these Terms of Service and will be the person who is authorized to use any corresponding Account we provide to the Account Owner in connection with the Services; provided, however, that if you are signing up for the Services on behalf of your employer, your employer shall be the Account Owner. As the Account Owner, you are solely responsible for complying with these Terms of Service and only you are entitled to all benefits accruing thereto.

If the domain of the email address associated with your account is owned by an Organization, you acknowledge and agree that we may identify your account to the Organization, and/or restrict or terminate access to your account. Metaview will have no liability to you in connection with any such disclosure, restriction, or termination.

When you register, you will be asked to provide a password. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your account and password, and you accept responsibility for all activities that occur under your account. If you believe that your account is no longer secure, then you must immediately notify us at support@metaview.ai.

5. PRICING AND PAYMENT TERMS

Certain features of the Services may require you to pay fees. Before you pay any fees, you will have the opportunity to review and accept the fees that you will be charged. All fees are in U.S. Dollars and are non-refundable.

We reserve the right to determine pricing for the Services. We will make reasonable efforts to keep pricing information published on the website up to date (https://www.metaview.ai/pricing). We encourage you to check our website periodically for current pricing information. We may change the fees for any feature of the Service, including additional fees or charges, if we give you advance notice of changes before they apply.

You authorize Metaview and its third party payment processors to charge all sums for the orders that you make and any level of Services you select as described in these Terms or published by Metaview.ai, including all applicable taxes, to the payment method specified in your account. If you pay any fees with a credit card, Metaview.ai or its third party payment processors may seek pre-authorization of your credit card account prior to your purchase to verify that the credit card is valid and has the necessary funds or credit available to cover your purchase. At its discretion Metaview may allow an organization to purchase the Services by issuing an invoice for payment that must be settled within 30 days of issuance.

We may suspend or terminate access to the Service, including fee-based portions of the Service, for any account for which any sums are due but unpaid.

6. SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE

The Services may include automatically recurring payments for periodic charges (“Subscription Service”). If you activate a Subscription Service, you authorize Metaview.ai or its third party payment processors to periodically charge, on a going-forward basis and until cancellation of either the recurring payments or your account, all accrued sums on or before the payment due date for the accrued sums, including all accrued sums for your Authorized Users. The “Subscription Billing Date” is the date when you purchase your first subscription to the Service. For more information on the “Subscription Fee”, please see https://metaview.ai/pricing.

Your account will be charged automatically on the Subscription Billing Date all applicable fees and taxes for the next subscription period, which may be one month or one year depending on the selection you make on your account (such period, the “Initial Subscription Period”). The term of each Subscription Service will automatically renew for for a period equal to the Initial Subscription Period or one (1) year periods, whichever is less, unless otherwise identified in an applicable Order Form (each, a “Renewal Term”) unless a party provides the other party written notice thirty (30) days in advance of the expiry of the Subscription Service or then-current Renewal Term, as applicable, of its desire to amend the duration of the Renewal Term, modify number of Users or terminate the Order Form. Customer is responsible and will pay Metaview all Subscription Fees under an Order Form for the entire Subscription Term and any applicable Renewal Term.

If you may add additional users to your Metaview account throughout the Subscription Period you will be charged a pro-rata fee for the time remaining to the renewal period. You must cancel your subscription before it renews in order to avoid billing of the next periodic Subscription Fee to your account. Metaview.ai or its third party payment processor will bill the periodic Subscription Fee to the payment method you provide to us during registration (or to a different payment method if you change your payment information). You may cancel the Subscription Service by contacting us at: support@metaview.ai.

Metaview may suspend or terminate access to the Services, including fee-based portions of the Service, for any account for which any sums are due but unpaid. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, if you have been provided access to the Services (including certain features thereof) via your Organization and your Organization has not paid all sums due, we may suspend or terminate your access to the Services. In addition to the amount due for the Services, a delinquent account may be charged with fees or charges that are incidental to any chargeback or collection of any unpaid amount, including collection fees.

7. PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES

You may not access or use the Services for any purpose other than that for which we make the Services available. The Site may not be used in connection with any commercial endeavors except those that are specifically endorsed or approved by us.

As a user of the Services, you agree not to:

Systematically retrieve data or other content from the Services to create or compile, directly or indirectly, a collection, compilation, database, or directory without written permission from us.

Trick, defraud, or mislead us and other users, especially in any attempt to learn sensitive account information such as user passwords.

Circumvent, disable, or otherwise interfere with security-related features of the Services, including features that prevent or restrict the use or copying of any Content or enforce limitations on the use of the Services and/or the Content contained therein.

Disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the Services.

Use any information obtained from the Services in order to harass, abuse, or harm another person.

Make improper use of our support services or submit false reports of abuse or misconduct.

Use the Services in a manner inconsistent with any applicable laws or regulations. Engage in unauthorized framing of or linking to the Site.

Upload or transmit (or attempt to upload or to transmit) viruses, Trojan horses, or other material, including excessive use of capital letters and spamming (continuous posting of repetitive text), that interferes with any party’s uninterrupted use and enjoyment of the Services or modifies, impairs, disrupts, alters, or interferes with the use, features, functions, operation, or maintenance of the Services.

Engage in any automated use of the system, such as using scripts to send comments or messages, or using any data mining, robots, or similar data gathering and extraction tools.

Delete the copyright or other proprietary rights notice from any Content. Attempt to impersonate another user or person or use the username of another user.

Upload or transmit (or attempt to upload or to transmit) any material that acts as a passive or active information collection or transmission mechanism, including without limitation, clear graphics interchange formats (“gifs”), 1×1 pixels, web bugs, cookies, or other similar devices (sometimes referred to as “spyware” or “passive collection mechanisms” or “pcms”).

Interfere with, disrupt, or create an undue burden on the Site or the networks or services connected to the Services.

Harass, annoy, intimidate, or threaten any of our employees or agents engaged in providing any portion of the Services to you.

Attempt to bypass any measures of the Services designed to prevent or restrict access to the Services, or any portion of the Services.

Copy or adapt the Services’ software, including but not limited to Flash, PHP, HTML, JavaScript, or other code.

Except as permitted by applicable law, decipher, decompile, disassemble, or reverse engineer any of the software comprising or in any way making up a part of the Services.

Except as may be the result of standard search engine or Internet browser usage, use, launch, develop, or distribute any automated system, including without limitation, any spider, robot, cheat utility, scraper, or offline reader that accesses the Services, or using or launching any unauthorized script or other software.

Use a buying agent or purchasing agent to make purchases on the Services. Make any unauthorized use of the Services, including collecting usernames and/or email addresses of users by electronic or other means for the purpose of sending unsolicited email, or creating user accounts by automated means or under false pretenses.

Use the Services as part of any effort to compete with us or otherwise use the Services and/or the Content for any revenue-generating endeavor or commercial enterprise.

8. USER CONTENT

Certain features of the Services may permit users to upload content to the Services (including by syncing your account with Third Party Systems), including voice recordings, audio recordings, data, text, photographs, and other types of works (“User Content”), and to otherwise publish User Content on the Services. To the extent you desire to use the Services in connection with materials or information located on your Calendar, Applicant Tracking System, or other third-party accounts (collectively, “Third Party Accounts”), you hereby grant Metaview permission to access the Third Party Accounts in connection with Metaview’s provision of the Services. As between you and Metaview, you retain any copyright and other proprietary rights that you may hold in the User Content that you post to the Services.

Video Recordings

The Services may provide a feature that allows you to record individual conversations and/or upload recorded conversations. The laws regarding the notice and notification requirements of such recorded conversations vary by location. You acknowledge and agree that you are solely responsible for providing any notices to, and obtaining consent from, individuals in connection with any recordings as required under applicable law.

Limited License grant to Metaview

The Customer retains all ownership rights to the User Content processed using the Services. You grant Metaview a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, fully paid right and license (with the right to sublicense) to host, store, transfer, display, perform, reproduce, modify, export, process, transform, and distribute your User Content, in whole or in part, in any media formats and through any media channels now known or hereafter developed in a manner that is under your control.

Access to User Content and Results

Metaview may permit you to share certain User Content or the results of processing User Content with other users of the Services, share User Content or the results of processing User Content outside of the Services, or even make certain User Content or the results of processing User Content public for all (even non-Services users) to view. You acknowledge and agree that, although Metaview may provide certain features intended to allow you to restrict access of some User Content you create from others, Metaview does not guarantee that such User Content or any results of processing User Content will never be accessible by others. To the fullest extent permitted by law, Metaview is not responsible for the use of any User Content or results of processing User Content by users or non-users of the Services or any third parties.

User Content Representations and Warranties

Metaview disclaims any and all liability in connection with User Content. You are solely responsible for your User Content and the consequences of providing User Content via the Services. By providing User Content via the Service, you affirm, represent, and warrant that:

you are the creator and owner of the User Content, or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents, and permissions to authorize Metaview and users of the Services to use and distribute your User Content as necessary to exercise the licenses granted by you in this Section, in the manner contemplated by Metaview, the Services, and these Terms; your User Content, and the use of your User Content as contemplated by these Terms, does not and will not: (i) infringe, violate, or misappropriate any third party right, including any copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, moral right, privacy right, right of publicity, or any other intellectual property or proprietary right; (ii) slander, defame, libel, or invade the right of privacy, publicity or other property rights of any other person; or (iii) cause Metaview to violate any law or regulation; and your User Content could not be deemed by a reasonable person to be objectionable, profane, indecent, pornographic, harassing, threatening, embarrassing, hateful, or otherwise inappropriate.

User Content Disclaimer

We are under no obligation to edit or control User Content that you or other users post or publish, and will not be in any way responsible or liable for User Content. Metaview may, however, at any time and without prior notice, screen, remove, edit, or block any User Content that in our sole judgment violates these Terms or is otherwise objectionable. You understand that when using the Service you will be exposed to User Content from a variety of sources and acknowledge that User Content may be inaccurate, offensive, indecent, or objectionable. You agree to waive, and do waive, any legal or equitable right or remedy you have or may have against Metaview with respect to User Content. If notified by a user or content owner that User Content allegedly does not conform to these Terms, we may investigate the allegation and determine in our sole discretion whether to remove the User Content, which we reserve the right to do at any time and without notice. For clarity, Metaview does not permit copyright-infringing activities on the Services.

Monitoring Content

Metaview does not control and does not have any obligation to monitor: (a) User Content; (b) any content made available by third parties; or (c) the use of the Service by its users. Metaview is not responsible for the use of any User Content by users or any third parties. You acknowledge and agree that Metaview reserves the right to, and may from time to time, monitor any and all information transmitted or received through the Services for operational and other purposes. If at any time Metaview chooses to monitor the content, Metaview still assumes no responsibility or liability for content or any loss or damage incurred as a result of the use of content.

Machine Learning

Metaview shall have the right to collect and analyze data and other information relating to the provision, use and performance of various aspects of the Services and related systems and technologies (“Usage Data”). The Services may be implemented using machine learning systems with features and implementations designed to generate statistics, calibrate data models, and improve algorithms in the course of processing User Content and Usage Data (“Machine Learning”). Nothing in these Terms prohibits Metaview from using such Machine Learning for testing, tuning, optimizing, validating, or otherwise enhancing the analytics, models, or algorithms underlying the Services. Nothing in these Terms gives you any rights in or to any part of the Services or the Machine Learning generated by Company or the Machine Learning generated in the course of providing the Services.

9. CONTRIBUTION LICENSE

You agree that we may access, store, process, and use any information and personal data that you provide following the terms of the Privacy Policy and your choices (including settings).

By submitting suggestions or other feedback regarding the Services, you agree that we can use and share such feedback for any purpose without compensation to you.

We do not assert any ownership over your Contributions. You retain full ownership of all of your Contributions and any intellectual property rights or other proprietary rights associated with your Contributions. We are not liable for any statements or representations in your Contributions provided by you in any area on the Services. You are solely responsible for your Contributions to the Services and you expressly agree to exonerate us from any and all responsibility and to refrain from any legal action against us regarding your Contributions.

10. SUBMISSIONS

You acknowledge and agree that any questions, comments, suggestions, ideas, feedback, or other information regarding the Services ("Submissions") provided by you to us are non-confidential and shall become our sole property. We shall own exclusive rights, including all intellectual property rights, and shall be entitled to the unrestricted use and dissemination of these Submissions for any lawful purpose, commercial or otherwise, without acknowledgment or compensation to you. You hereby waive all moral rights to any such Submissions, and you hereby warrant that any such Submissions are original with you or that you have the right to submit such Submissions. You agree there shall be no recourse against us for any alleged or actual infringement or misappropriation of any proprietary right in your Submissions.

11. SERVICES MANAGEMENT

We reserve the right, but not the obligation, to: (1) monitor the Services for violations of these Terms of Use; (2) take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in our sole discretion, violates the law or these Terms of Use, including without limitation, reporting such user to law enforcement authorities; (3) in our sole discretion and without limitation, refuse, restrict access to, limit the availability of, or disable (to the extent technologically feasible) any of your Contributions or any portion thereof; (4) in our sole discretion and without limitation, notice, or liability, to remove from the Site or otherwise disable all files and content that are excessive in size or are in any way burdensome to our systems; and (5) otherwise manage the Services in a manner designed to protect our rights and property and to facilitate the proper functioning of the Services.

12. TERM AND TERMINATION

These Terms are effective beginning when you accept the Terms or first download, install, access, or use the Service (the “Commencement Date”), and ending when terminated as per the termination clauses in this Agreement.

If you violate any provision of these Terms, your authorization to access the Services automatically terminates. In addition, Metaview may, at its sole discretion, terminate your account on the Services, or suspend or terminate your access to the Services, at any time for any reason or no reason, with or without notice. You may terminate your account at any time by contacting customer service at support@metaview.ai.

Upon termination in accordance with these Terms: (a) your license rights will terminate and you must immediately cease all use of the Services; (b) you will no longer be authorized to access your account or the Services; (c) you must pay Metaview any unpaid amount that was due prior to termination; and (d) all payment obligations accrued prior to termination.

13. MODIFICATIONS AND INTERRUPTIONS

We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove the contents of the Services at any time or for any reason at our sole discretion without notice. However, we have no obligation to update any information on our Services. We also reserve the right to modify or discontinue all or part of the Services without notice at any time. We will not be liable to you or any third party for any modification, price change, suspension, or discontinuance of the Services.

We cannot guarantee the Services will be available at all times. We may experience hardware, software, or other problems or need to perform maintenance related to the Services, resulting in interruptions, delays, or errors. We reserve the right to change, revise, update, suspend, discontinue, or otherwise modify the Services at any time or for any reason without notice to you. You agree that we have no liability whatsoever for any loss, damage, or inconvenience caused by your inability to access or use the Services during any downtime or discontinuance of the Services. Nothing in these Terms of Use will be construed to obligate us to maintain and support the Services or to supply any corrections, updates, or releases in connection therewith.

14. GOVERNING LAW

These Terms shall be governed by and defined following the laws of the United Kingdom. and yourself irrevocably consent that the courts of the United Kingdom shall have exclusive jurisdiction to resolve any dispute which may arise in connection with these terms.

15. DISPUTE RESOLUTION

Informal Negotiations

To expedite resolution and control the cost of any dispute, controversy, or claim related to these Terms of Use (each "Dispute" and collectively, the “Disputes”) brought by either you or us (individually, a “Party” and collectively, the “Parties”), the Parties agree to first attempt to negotiate any Dispute (except those Disputes expressly provided below) informally for at least sixty (60) calendar days before initiating arbitration. Such informal negotiations commence upon written notice from one Party to the other Party.

Binding Arbitration

If the Parties are unable to resolve a Dispute through informal negotiations, the Dispute (except those Disputes expressly excluded below) will be finally and exclusively resolved by binding arbitration. YOU UNDERSTAND THAT WITHOUT THIS PROVISION, YOU WOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO SUE IN COURT AND HAVE A JURY TRIAL. The arbitration shall be commenced and conducted under the LCIA Rules, which rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference into this clause. Your arbitration fees and your share of arbitrator compensation shall be governed by the LCIA Rules and, where appropriate, limited by the LCIA Rules. The arbitration may be conducted in person, through the submission of documents, by phone, or online. The arbitrator will make a decision in writing, but need not provide a statement of reasons unless requested by either Party. The arbitrator must follow applicable law, and any award may be challenged if the arbitrator fails to do so. Except where otherwise required by the applicable LCIA rules or applicable law, the arbitration will take place in London, United Kingdom. Except as otherwise provided herein, the Parties may litigate in court to compel arbitration, stay proceedings pending arbitration, or to confirm, modify, vacate, or enter judgment on the award entered by the arbitrator.

If for any reason, a Dispute proceeds in court rather than arbitration, the Dispute shall be commenced or prosecuted in courts located in the United Kingdom, and the Parties hereby consent to, and waive all defenses of lack of personal jurisdiction, and forum non conveniens with respect to venue and jurisdiction in such state and federal courts. Application of the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods and the Uniform Computer Information Transaction Act (UCITA) are excluded from these Terms of Use.

If this provision is found to be illegal or unenforceable, then neither Party will elect to arbitrate any Dispute falling within that portion of this provision found to be illegal or unenforceable and such Dispute shall be decided by a court of competent jurisdiction within the courts listed for jurisdiction above, and the Parties agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of that court.

Restrictions

The Parties agree that any arbitration shall be limited to the Dispute between the Parties individually. To the full extent permitted by law, (a) no arbitration shall be joined with any other proceeding; (b) there is no right or authority for any Dispute to be arbitrated on a class-action basis or to utilize class action procedures; and (c) there is no right or authority for any Dispute to be brought in a purported representative capacity on behalf of the general public or any other persons.

Exceptions to Informal Negotiations and Arbitration

The Parties agree that the following Disputes are not subject to the above provisions concerning informal negotiations and binding arbitration: (a) any Disputes seeking to enforce or protect, or concerning the validity of, any of the intellectual property rights of a Party; (b) any Dispute related to, or arising from, allegations of theft, piracy, invasion of privacy, or unauthorized use; and (c) any claim for injunctive relief. If this provision is found to be illegal or unenforceable, then neither Party will elect to arbitrate any Dispute falling within that portion of this provision found to be illegal or unenforceable and such Dispute shall be decided by a court of competent jurisdiction within the courts listed for jurisdiction above, and the Parties agree to submit to the personal jurisdiction of that court.

16. CORRECTIONS

There may be information on the Services that contains typographical errors, inaccuracies, or omissions, including descriptions, pricing, availability, and various other information. We reserve the right to correct any errors, inaccuracies, or omissions and to change or update the information on the Services at any time, without prior notice.

17. DISCLAIMER

THE SERVICES ARE PROVIDED ON AN AS-IS AND AS-AVAILABLE BASIS. YOU AGREE THAT YOUR USE OF THE SERVICES WILL BE AT YOUR SOLE RISK. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, WE DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, IN CONNECTION WITH THE SERVICES AND YOUR USE THEREOF, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. WE MAKE NO WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS ABOUT THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE SERVICES’S CONTENT OR THE CONTENT OF ANY WEBSITES LINKED TO THE SERVICES AND WE WILL ASSUME NO LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY (1) ERRORS, MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES OF CONTENT AND MATERIALS, (2) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER, RESULTING FROM YOUR ACCESS TO AND USE OF THE SERVICES, (3) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR USE OF OUR SECURE SERVERS AND/OR ANY AND ALL PERSONAL INFORMATION AND/OR FINANCIAL INFORMATION STORED THEREIN, (4) ANY INTERRUPTION OR CESSATION OF TRANSMISSION TO OR FROM THE SITE, (5) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR THE LIKE WHICH MAY BE TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH THE SERVICES BY ANY THIRD PARTY, AND/OR (6) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT AND MATERIALS OR FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND INCURRED AS A RESULT OF THE USE OF ANY CONTENT POSTED, TRANSMITTED, OR OTHERWISE MADE AVAILABLE VIA THE SERVICES. WE DO NOT WARRANT, ENDORSE, GUARANTEE, OR ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE ADVERTISED OR OFFERED BY A THIRD PARTY THROUGH THE SERVICES, ANY HYPERLINKED WEBSITE, OR ANY WEBSITE OR MOBILE APPLICATION FEATURED IN ANY BANNER OR OTHER ADVERTISING, AND WE WILL NOT BE A PARTY TO OR IN ANY WAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MONITORING ANY TRANSACTION BETWEEN YOU AND ANY THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS OF PRODUCTS OR SERVICES. AS WITH THE PURCHASE OF A PRODUCT OR SERVICE THROUGH ANY MEDIUM OR IN ANY ENVIRONMENT, YOU SHOULD USE YOUR BEST JUDGMENT AND EXERCISE CAUTION WHERE APPROPRIATE.

18. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY

IN NO EVENT WILL WE OR OUR DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANY THIRD PARTY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING LOST PROFIT, LOST REVENUE, LOSS OF DATA, OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING FROM YOUR USE OF THE SERVICES, EVEN IF WE HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.

19. INDEMNIFICATION

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold us harmless, including our subsidiaries, affiliates, and all of our respective officers, agents, partners, and employees, from and against any loss, damage, liability, claim, or demand, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses, made by any third party due to or arising out of: (1) use of the Services; (2) breach of these Terms of Use; (3) any breach of your representations and warranties set forth in these Terms of Use; (4) your violation of the rights of a third party, including but not limited to intellectual property rights; or (5) any overt harmful act toward any other user of the Services with whom you connected via the Services. Notwithstanding the foregoing, we reserve the right, at your expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter for which you are required to indemnify us, and you agree to cooperate, at your expense, with our defense of such claims. We will use reasonable efforts to notify you of any such claim, action, or proceeding which is subject to this indemnification upon becoming aware of it.

20. PRIVACY AND INFORMATION SECURITY

You acknowledge and agree that except as described in these Terms, any User Content, data, and information you enter into or upload to the Services or that we collect in connection with the Services (“Data”) will be processed as described in our Privacy Policy. Please read the Privacy Policy carefully.

To the extent Data falls within the scope of the General Data Protection Regulation, the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation or California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, the terms of the Data Processing Attachment of these Terms (“DPA”) apply to the processing of any Customer Personal Data (as defined in the DPA).

As between you and Metaview, data that you enter into or upload to the Services is and will remain owned by you. You hereby grant us the right to collect, process, transmit, store, use, and disclose data to provide the Service and as otherwise set forth in these Terms and the Privacy Policy.

You acknowledge and agree that we may collect, create, process, transmit, store, use, and disclose aggregated and/or deidentified data derived from Data or use of the Services (“Aggregated Data”) for its business purposes, including for machine learning and training, industry analysis, benchmarking, and analytics. All Aggregated Data will be in an aggregated and/or deidentified form only and will not identify you. Nothing in these Terms gives you any rights in or to any part of the Services or Aggregated Data.

You are solely responsible (a) for Data as entered into, supplied, accessed, or used by you and (b) for complying with any privacy and data protection laws and regulations applicable to Data or your use of the Service.

We will employ commercially reasonable security measures that are designed to protect Data in its possession or control against unlawful or unauthorized access, use, alteration, or disclosure.

21. ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS, TRANSACTIONS, AND SIGNATURES

Visiting the Site, sending us emails, and completing online forms constitute electronic communications. You consent to receive electronic communications, and you agree that all agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications we provide to you electronically, via email and on the Site, satisfy any legal requirement that such communication be in writing. YOU HEREBY AGREE TO THE USE OF ELECTRONIC SIGNATURES, CONTRACTS, ORDERS, AND OTHER RECORDS, AND TO ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF NOTICES, POLICIES, AND RECORDS OF TRANSACTIONS INITIATED OR COMPLETED BY US OR VIA THE SITE. You hereby waive any rights or requirements under any statutes, regulations, rules, ordinances, or other laws in any jurisdiction which require an original signature or delivery or retention of non-electronic records, or to payments or the granting of credits by any means other than electronic means.

22. MISCELLANEOUS

These Terms of Use and any policies or operating rules posted by us on the Site or in respect to the Services constitute the entire agreement and understanding between you and us. Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Terms of Use shall not operate as a waiver of such right or provision. These Terms of Use operate to the fullest extent permissible by law. We may assign any or all of our rights and obligations to others at any time. We shall not be responsible or liable for any loss, damage, delay, or failure to act caused by any cause beyond our reasonable control. If any provision or part of a provision of these Terms of Use is determined to be unlawful, void, or unenforceable, that provision or part of the provision is deemed severable from these Terms of Use and does not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. There is no joint venture, partnership, employment or agency relationship created between you and us as a result of these Terms of Use or use of the Services. You agree that these Terms of Use will not be construed against us by virtue of having drafted them. You hereby waive any and all defenses you may have based on the electronic form of these Terms of Use and the lack of signing by the parties hereto to execute these Terms of Use.

23. CONTACT US

If you have any questions about these Terms of Service, or wish to receive further information regarding use of the Services, please contact us at:

Email: terms@metaview.ai