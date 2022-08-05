The most powerful reporting in recruiting
With Metaview, you can filter your recruiting conversations, discover trends, and get notified about the conversations you care about.
Powering thousands of hiring teams, from next-generation startups to established enterprises.
Uncover actionable insights from your hiring conversations
Filter your hiring conversations based on virtually any dimension—department, interview stage, hiring manager, location. You can even find conversations based on what was discussed.
So you can instantly answer questions like, “Who are all the AEs we’ve spoken to in the past 3 months who discussed working on deals over $100K?”, or “Who in my senior software engineer pipeline mentioned interviewing with other companies?”.
Understand trends in your hiring data
Easily uncover insights and patterns over time to better understand what’s really going on in your hiring process.
Metaview can tell you how actions you care about are trending over time like, “How often do candidates who reject our offer mention Glassdoor?” or “How many of our candidates are in competitive processes with other companies?”.
Ask our AI to extract the detail you need from conversations
You can instruct Metaview’s AI to extract any data point you care about that’s mentioned in conversations.
For example, ask our AI to pull out the compensation ranges candidates have mentioned for a given role, or to summarize what each candidate has said about their experience with a skill you’re looking for.
Get alerted about the conversations you care about
Subscribe yourself or your teammates to email alerts whenever a new conversation matching your filters gets captured on Metaview. And choose the update frequency that works for you.
“Metaview has honestly been the biggest step-change in our company’s interviewing. Especially when you’re a young company, a lot of the issues with interviewing are around achieving objectivity and consistency. Metaview allows us to do that.”
Luke Hextall · Head of Talent Acquisition
“Metaview allows us to really deeply understand what is happening with candidates throughout the process and also what hiring managers are looking to assess.”
Hannah Wardle · Head of Recruitment
