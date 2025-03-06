How to build a world-class interviewing culture with a16z's Jordan Mazer
In the first episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan Church gets into it with Jordan Mazer, Head of Talent at speedrun, Andreessen Horowitz's early-stage gaming accelerator. Jordan, who also previously worked at industry giants like Amazon and Riot Games, shares his insights on what it takes to build a world-class interviewing culture and why achieving hiring excellence requires a cultural shift in how we think about interviewing. He also shares his lessons on the importance of building trust with hiring managers by delivering value, and so much more!
❇️ Key Topics (video episode timestamps)
00:00 Key takeaways from Nolan and Siadhal (Metaview co-founder)
05:05 Why most companies don't include interviewing as part of performance reviews
10:00 Focus on quality interviewing comes from the top
14:15 The cost vs. investment approach to hiring
17:00 Founders and hiring managers need to intrinsically understand the pain of making a bad hire
18:30 Interviewers are not assessors of candidate fitness for the role
22:20 Thoughts on hiring committees
27:30 The pros and cons of work trials
32:50 Building trust with hiring managers by delivering value