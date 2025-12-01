Last Updated: 1st December 2025

This End User License Agreement ("EULA") is a legal agreement between you ("you," "your," "Licensee") and Metaview Inc. ("Metaview," "we," "us," "our"), governing your access to and use of the Metaview software, including but not limited to the Metaview website, cloud services, applications, APIs, and related documentation (collectively, the "Software").

By accessing or using the Software, you agree to be bound by this EULA and our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Data Processing Agreement, each of which is incorporated herein by reference. If you do not agree with this EULA, you may not access or use the Software.

1. License Grant

Subject to your compliance with this EULA and all applicable Metaview terms, Metaview hereby grants you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable, revocable license to access and use the Software for your internal business purposes during the term of your subscription or account.

2. Restrictions

You agree not to:

Copy, modify, translate, reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, or otherwise attempt to derive the source code of the Software, except to the extent expressly permitted by applicable law; Rent, lease, lend, sell, redistribute, sublicense, or assign your rights to the Software; Use the Software in a manner that violates any applicable law, regulation, third-party right, or Metaview's policies; Interfere with the security, integrity, or performance of the Software, including unauthorized access to Metaview systems or data; Remove or alter any proprietary notices or labels on the Software; or Use the Software to build a product or service that competes with or replicates core features of the Software.

3. Intellectual Property

The Software and all associated intellectual property rights are and will remain the exclusive property of Metaview and its licensors. This EULA does not transfer any ownership rights in the Software or any portion of it to you.

All product names, logos, and marks identifying Metaview products and services are proprietary to Metaview.

4. Updates and Support

Metaview may provide updates, upgrades, patches, error corrections, or other modifications to the Software ("Updates"). You agree that Metaview may automatically install Updates at its discretion without notice. Provision of support, if any, is governed by separate support terms, your subscription, or your agreement with Metaview.

5. User Content

You retain all rights in the data, content, and information that you upload, submit, or generate through your use of the Software ("User Content").

You grant Metaview a worldwide, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sublicensable license to use, host, store, modify, and display your User Content solely as necessary to provide, support, and improve the Software.

6. Privacy and Data Protection

Your use of the Software is also governed by Metaview's Privacy Policy and Data Processing Agreement, which describe how we collect, use, store, and process data. By using the Software, you consent to the collection and use of data as described in those policies.

7. Term and Termination

Term: This EULA begins on the effective date of your access to the Software and continues until terminated. Termination: Either party may terminate this EULA upon written notice if the other party materially breaches this EULA and fails to cure within thirty (30) days after receipt of notice. Effect of Termination: Upon termination, all rights granted under this EULA will cease, and you must immediately cease all use of the Software and delete all copies of the Software in your possession or control.

8. Disclaimer of Warranties

The Software is provided "as is" and "as available," without warranty of any kind, whether express, implied, statutory, or otherwise. Metaview disclaims all implied warranties, including any warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, and non-infringement to the extent permitted by law.

9. Limitation of Liability

To the maximum extent permitted by law, in no event shall Metaview be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or punitive damages, including lost profits, loss of data, or business interruption, arising out of or related to this EULA or the Software, even if advised of the possibility of such damages.

Metaview's aggregate liability arising out of or related to this EULA or the Software shall not exceed the amounts paid by you to Metaview in the prior twelve (12) months.

10. Governing Law and Dispute Resolution

This EULA is governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the United Kingdom, without regard to its conflict of laws principles. Any dispute arising under or in connection with this EULA shall be resolved in the courts of the United Kingdom.

11. Miscellaneous