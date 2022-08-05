Metaview is free for a year
for Gem ATS customers
Gem ATS customers can take advantage of Metaview's
AI-powered recruiting platform free for a year. Save hours per
week, deepen candidate engagement, and level-up decision-making.
“All of our hiring team said that it saves them hours. We're getting feedback within 10-20 minutes from interviews now, which is ideal for a recruiting team that works with time to hire targets.”
Hannah Wardle · Global Head of Recruiting
“There is clear impact on time saved. We save 53 hours per month across our recruiting team.”
Nitin Moorjani · Director of TA Ops
“Metaview has been a game-changer for reducing admin burden and letting me focus on the call in hand.”
Dan Matthews · Principal Recruiter
“Knowing that you have this paired interviewer that’s very accurate at capturing technical language—that’s super beneficial.”
Chase Johnson · Talent Leader
“My most favorite thing is that I can really and totally authentically engage with every candidate.”
Meera Vyas Sparks · Head of Talent
“In terms of time saved it’s honestly upward of 20 hours per week.”
Stephanie Jade Thomas · TA Lead
“It means that I can move forward with candidates quicker. I can get availability from candidates quicker.”
Luke Hextall · Head of People & Talent
“It's kind of slipped into our recruitment stream so easily. There's no effort needed.”
Natalie Brown · Head of Talent Aquisition
Free Metaview Pro seats
for Gem ATS customers
The number of Metaview Pro seats you can unlock depends on the size of your company.
The Metaview Pro package includes AI-powered notes for unlimited hiring conversations.
|Size of company
|Metaview free seats
|< 100 people
1 Metaview Pro Seat
|101 - 500
2 Metaview Pro Seats
|501 - 1,000
3 Metaview Pro Seats
|1,000+
5 Metaview Pro Seats
“What I love about Metaview is that it protects the human-to-human interaction in recruiting. Automating the note-taking process gives recruiters the opportunity to show up as humans, not as note-taking machines.”
Richard Cho · Head of People
Gem advisor and former Chief Recruiting Officer
48%
Decrease in interviews per hire after implementing Metaview
10 hours
Average time saved per recruiter, per week with Metaview's AI-generated notes
92%
Satisfaction rate amongst recruiters, hiring managers, and interviewers using Metaview
AI-powered notes, insights, and reports seamlessly integrated with Gem ATS
Metaview is the world's #1 AI scribe purpose-built for recruiting. By integrating Metaview and Gem ATS, you can supercharge your efficiency and surface insights to elevate your process.
