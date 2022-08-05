LinkedIn Live Series
Recruiter Screen
Weekly 20 minute chats with TA leaders on the highs & lows of #recruiterlife.
Hosted by Metaview co-founder & CEO, Siadhal Magos
Episode 10
AI recruiter & community leader, Mahmoud Aly.
Mahmoud Aly
Tech Recruiter for Data & AI
Episode 9
Start-up & scale-up recruiting expert, Kristian Bright.
Kristian Bright
Recruitment Lead
Rooster
Episode 8
Recruitment leader and strategist, Nate Wylie.
Nate Wylie
Founder & Chief Talent Officer
Infinate Talent
Episode 7
Recruitment agency innovator, Alex Pires.
Alex Pires
Founder & Head of Talent Acquisition
ISC
Episode 6
Community builder and RecOps expert, Shannon Ogborn.
Shannon Ogborn
Community Lead & RecOps Consultant
Ashby
Episode 5
The tech recruiter who codes, Thomas Woodhams.
Thomas Woodhams
Senior TA Partner at Sony-Sports
Hawk-Eye
Episode 4
Talent Acquisition leader, David Marshall.
David Marshall
TA Consultant
BLOX
Episode 3
Tech recruiting pro & start-up advisor, Nick Roman.
Nick Roman
Senior Technical Recruiter
Ledger Investing
Episode 2
Jen Kim, expert on all things start-up hiring & People Ops.
Jen Kim
Founder & CEO
Workflow
Episode 1
Start-up recruiting and exec search expert, Brandon Jeffs.
Brandon Jeffs
Founder & CEO
Prospectus Labs