Stop sourcing like it’s 2015: Chris Adams’ masterclass on future-proofed sourcing

In this episode of 10x Recruiting, Nolan sits down with sourcing OG Chris Adams—sourcer #1 at Uber, former Talent Partner at Atomic, and founder of TalentHerder—for a masterclass on modern sourcing. Chris dives into what most recruiters get wrong about calibration, why it's the most critical step in building an effective top-of-funnel, and how to avoid wasting weeks sourcing candidates your hiring manager won’t even want to meet.

Chris breaks down:

Why calibration is everything —and how to run it right (sync > docs, always)

—and how to run it right (sync > docs, always) The only outreach metrics that matter (hint: it’s not just how many DMs you blast)

(hint: it’s not just how many DMs you blast) The sniper-vs-volume debate and how to actually build dual funnels of approach

Why sending a 5th follow-up isn’t desperate—it’s smart

Whether you're a recruiter, sourcer, or founder doing your own outbound, this one is packed with actionable strategies you can put to work today.

