The 9 best AI hiring tools for smarter recruitment in 2025

If you’re hiring at scale, you’ve probably already experimented with AI. Maybe your team has used ChatGPT to draft outreach messages, or leaned on automation to speed up scheduling. But those are just the surface-level applications.

The real shift comes from a new generation of AI-first hiring tools. These products are designed from the ground up to tackle recruiting’s biggest bottlenecks.

Built with intelligence at the core, they don’t just help track candidates. From automatically summarizing interviews to surfacing top candidates or handling high-volume candidate engagement, AI-first hiring tools are quickly becoming essential infrastructure for talent teams.

In this article, we’ll walk through ten of the best AI hiring tools available today. Some, like Metaview, are comprehensive platforms that transform the entire interviewing and feedback workflow. Others are highly specialized, solving niche problems like assessments, sourcing, or conversational screening.

Together, they help you put AI at the heart of your recruiting stack, to hire efficiently at scale.

Key takeaways

AI hiring tools go beyond automation. They proactively do recruiting work, including low-value and more value-adding tasks.

AI-first design is the real differentiator. Tools built with intelligence at their core are more effective than legacy systems with "AI features" bolted on. By putting AI at the center of your recruiting stack, you make hiring faster, fairer, and more scalable.

AI hiring tools are purpose-built applications that use artificial intelligence to make recruiting faster, more consistent, and more scalable. Unlike traditional recruiting software, which primarily stores data and tracks activity, AI tools are designed to do the work for you. That includes writing and revising interview notes, screening candidates, or automating communication.

For this article, we’re focusing on AI-first tools. These are products built with AI at the center of their design, not older platforms with a few AI features bolted on.

Within this AI-first category, you’ll generally see two types of tools emerge:

Comprehensive AI recruiting tools (like Metaview) that address multiple parts of the hiring workflow and act as true assistants for recruiters and hiring managers.

Both play an important role. Comprehensive assistants help teams scale consistently across the entire hiring process, while niche tools can be powerful add-ons when you’re tackling specific bottlenecks.

Our list includes a mix of both, so you can see the breadth of what’s possible with AI in recruiting today.

The following nine tools are leading the wave of AI in recruiting , making hiring processes more efficient and impactful.

1. Metaview: AI recruiting & interviewing

Metaview is an AI recruiting platform that deeply understands your recruiting context and challenges. It automates interview transcription, summarization, and feedback collection.

Metaview is the perfect fit for recruiters and talent acquisition teams in large-scale organizations, agencies, and enterprises that conduct high-volume interviews and require efficient, consistent, and compliant documentation.

The suite includes its AI notetaking app, reports, candidate sourcing, job description and interview question generators, all powered by AI. Interview rubrics , call summaries, intake and debrief notes , and more can all be customized to match your specific needs, and are easily accessible through integrations with ATS and CRM tools.

Metaview integrates seamlessly with video conferencing tools like Zoom and Teams, ATS systems, HRIS platforms, and your other key hiring tools. As the #1 AI recruiting platform available, it’s trusted by 3,000+ companies including Brex, Deel, ElevenLabs, and Sony.

Key features:

Automated interview transcription and structured summaries

Real-time feedback prompts for interviewers

Integration with ATS, CRM, and scheduling tools

GDPR and CCPA compliance

SOC II Type 2 attestation

Pros: Streamlines the interview process, ensuring consistent, unbiased feedback, and radical efficiency.

Cons: Works best when integrated with existing systems.

Pricing: Free plan available; Pro plan from $50/user/month; Custom (enterprise) pricing available on request.

“It's not just a transcription tool; it's like having a brilliant co-interviewer who never misses a beat. Metaview catches nuances that might otherwise slip through the cracks, providing us with rich, AI-analyzed, interview content that highlights key points and potential red flags.”

Samy Aumar, Qonto

2. HireEZ: AI-powered talent intelligence platform

HireEZ is an AI-first recruitment platform designed to streamline the hiring process by providing advanced sourcing, engagement, and analytics capabilities. It enables recruiters to proactively find and engage top talent, rather than relying solely on inbound applications.

Ideal for talent acquisition teams in large-scale organizations that require advanced sourcing and candidate engagement tools, it’s particularly beneficial for teams focusing on proactive recruitment strategies.

HireEZ’s AI sources candidates from multiple platforms, screen resumes, and engages with candidates through automated outreach. It provides analytics to help recruiters make data-driven decisions and integrates seamlessly with existing ATS platforms.

Key features:

AI-driven candidate sourcing and matching

Automated resume screening

Candidate engagement tools with email templates and bulk messaging

Analytics and reporting

ATS integrations

Pros: Enhances hiring efficiency and candidate engagement.

Cons: Pricing may be a consideration for smaller teams.

Pricing: Available on request

3. Olivia: AI recruiting chatbot

Olivia is Paradox's AI recruiting assistant that automates administrative tasks such as screening, interview scheduling, onboarding, and virtual hiring events. As such, it lets recruiters focus more on candidate engagement.

It suits organizations of all sizes, but particularly those with high-volume hiring needs in industries like retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Clients include General Motors, Chipotle, 7-Eleven, Sodexo, and more.

Olivia interacts with candidates through text-based conversations, handling tasks like screening, scheduling, and answering job-related questions. It integrates with existing ATS and CRM systems, streamlining the hiring process and improving candidate experience.

Key features:

Automated candidate screening and interview scheduling

Onboarding automation

Virtual hiring event support

Integration with ATS and CRM systems

Conversational AI interface

Pros: Reduces administrative workload, improving recruiter efficiency.

Cons: Pricing is variable and requires direct consultation.

Pricing: Custom pricing based on organizational needs.

4. GoodTime: Automated interview scheduling

Launched in 2014, GoodTime is an AI-driven scheduling solution built for recruiting teams. Instead of juggling endless back-and-forth emails, recruiters can rely on GoodTime to automatically match candidates and interviewers with available time slots. For teams handling dozens of open roles at once, that efficiency is a game changer.

The platform has become a go-to for fast-growing, distributed companies that need to shorten time-to-interview without sacrificing candidate experience.

What sets it apart is its recruiter-first design: the tool isn’t just generic scheduling software, but a product shaped around the realities of high-volume hiring. With regular updates tailored to talent teams, GoodTime remains one of the most capable and reliable scheduling automation platforms in the market.

Key features:

AI-powered interviewer matching

Calendar syncing across platforms

Candidate self-scheduling

Interviewer load balancing

Pros: Purpose-built for recruiters; Designed to fit neatly into your workflow.

Cons: May be overkill for smaller companies with more limited needs; Learning curve can be steep.

Pricing/market fit: Pricing is custom.

5. HireTruffle: AI-powered talent sourcing

HireTruffle is an AI-powered talent sourcing tool designed to help recruiters find and engage top talent more efficiently. It leverages advanced algorithms to identify potential candidates from various online platforms.

Ideal for small to medium-sized organizations seeking to enhance their talent sourcing capabilities without investing in large-scale recruitment platforms.

HireTruffle uses AI to extract candidate data directly from LinkedIn's network, ensuring users are always working with the most updated information. This lets recruiters identify top talent ahead of competitors.

Key features:

AI-driven candidate sourcing

Real-time candidate data extraction

Integration with LinkedIn

User-friendly interface

Competitive intelligence

Pros: Provides access to the latest candidate data, enhancing sourcing efficiency.

Cons: Limited to sourcing from LinkedIn, which may not encompass all potential candidates.

Pricing: Starter plan from $99/month; Growth from $189/month; Scale from $289/month.

6. GoPerfect: AI-powered talent matching

GoPerfect is an AI-driven recruitment platform that enhances the hiring process with contextual candidate matching and automated outreach. It uses semantic search to understand the full context of hiring needs, offering smarter and more relevant matches than basic keyword searches.

It’s ideal for modern recruiting teams, whether hiring at scale or filling niche roles. GoPerfect is particularly beneficial for organizations seeking to discover, engage, and connect with the best candidates more efficiently.

GoPerfect combines AI-powered talent matching with automated candidate outreach. Instead of merely providing a list of names, it delivers curated candidate profiles enriched with public and partner data, helping recruiters engage candidates automatically.

Key features:

Contextual candidate matching using semantic search

Automated candidate outreach

Integration with public and partner data sources

User-friendly interface with quick setup

Supports both high-volume and niche hiring

Pros: Ease to use; most customers open their first position within minutes; no training or technical setup needed.

Cons: Requires integration with existing systems for optimal performance.

Pricing: Pricing details available upon request.

7. Manatal: AI-powered recruitment software

Manatal is an intuitive AI-powered recruitment software designed to speed up and simplify the hiring process for recruitment agencies and HR departments. It offers a range of advanced features such as AI-based candidate recommendations, candidate scoring, social media enrichment, and powerful search functions.

A good fit for recruitment agencies and HR departments seeking to enhance their hiring processes with AI-driven tools. Manatal is particularly beneficial for organizations looking to streamline candidate sourcing, screening, and management.

Manatal’s AI provides candidate recommendations based on job requirements and candidate profiles. It scores candidates to assist recruiters in identifying the best fits and enriches candidate profiles with data from social media platforms. The software also offers powerful search functions to help recruiters find suitable candidates efficiently.

Key features:

AI-based candidate recommendations

Candidate scoring system

Social media enrichment of candidate profiles

Powerful search functions

User-friendly interface

Pros: Streamlines the recruitment process with AI-driven tools; Enhances candidate sourcing and management.

Cons: May require integration with existing systems for optimal performance.

Pricing: Pricing details are available upon request.

8. SeekOut: AI-powered talent sourcing platform

SeekOut is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that helps organizations find and engage top talent. It offers advanced search capabilities and integrates with various HR systems to streamline the recruitment process.

SeekOut uses AI to analyze candidate profiles and match them with job requirements. It aggregates data from multiple sources, including social media and professional networks, to provide a comprehensive view of potential candidates. The platform also offers diversity and inclusion analytics to help organizations build diverse teams.

It’s best suited to large enterprises and recruitment agencies seeking to enhance their talent sourcing efforts.

Key features:

AI-powered candidate matching

Integration with HR systems

Diversity and inclusion analytics

Advanced search capabilities

Engagement tools for candidate outreach

Pros: Enhances talent sourcing with AI-driven insights.

Cons: Pricing may be an issue for some organizations.

Pricing: Pricing details are available upon request.

9. HireVue: Video interviewing and assessment platform

HireVue is a video interviewing and assessment platform that uses AI to evaluate candidates' responses and predict their potential fit for a role. It offers asynchronous video interviews and real-time assessments to streamline the hiring process.

HireVue is suitable for companies looking to evaluate candidates remotely and efficiently, particularly at scale.

It assesses candidates for factors such as facial expressions, tone of voice, and word choice. The platform provides recruiters with insights into candidates' soft skills and potential fit for the role. It also offers integrations with ATS platforms to streamline the hiring workflow.

Key features:

AI-powered video interview analysis

Asynchronous video interviews

Real-time assessments

Integration with ATS platforms

Soft skills evaluation

Pros: Streamlines the interview process with AI-driven insights.

Cons: May require training to effectively interpret AI-generated insights.

Pricing: Pricing details are available upon request.

Choose the ideal AI hiring tool for your organization

AI hiring tools are no longer optional add-ons. They’re quickly becoming the backbone of modern recruiting. From automated scheduling to generating interview notes, surfacing top candidates, and streamlining candidate engagement, these tools help talent teams move faster and smarter while reducing bias and inconsistency.

Whether you’re looking for a comprehensive platform that transforms your entire hiring workflow, or a specialized tool to address a specific bottleneck, the right AI-first solution can free recruiters from manual tasks and let them focus on their most important work.