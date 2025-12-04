How Brex saves 1,000+ hours & wins top talent with Metaview

Founded: 2017

Company size: 1,200+

Hours saved: 1,000+ per year

Brex is an intelligent finance platform which combines smart corporate cards with integrated expense management, banking, bill payments, and company travel. Over 35,000 companies use Brex to spend smarter, including Anthropic, SeatGeek, and Coinbase.

Consistency and visibility at scale

Brex is one of the fastest growing fintechs ever. Founded in 2017, the company had around 100 employees when VP of Talent Joel Baroody joined in 2019. “Since then, we’ve scaled to 1,200 employees across five countries and eight offices.”

As is so often the case, great success also brings new challenges and uncertainty. “Through that whole journey of scaling, we started to feel that we lost visibility into the quality of our interviews. So, enter Metaview.”

With ambitious hiring targets and hundreds of candidate calls per week, Metaview ensures every interaction is recorded and structured for quick reference whenever it’s needed.

“It allows us to be more accurate and more consistent across the board,” says Senior GTM Recruiter Pooja Chand. “I know these conversations were had with our stakeholders as well, based on Metaview recordings.”

“If you want to build a world-class team, you need to build a world-class hiring process. And that starts by bringing in best-in-class tools like Metaview.”



- Joel Baroody, VP of Talent

Widespread adoption with ease

You know you have a good tool when other team members are eager to use it too. Joel didn’t need to push Metaview on the Brex team; right away, everyone involved in hiring wanted access.

“As interviewers started using the tool, we saw this natural adoption, with requests coming in from across the business. Fast forward to today, and we’ve scaled Metaview to all interviewers and all recruiters in the company.”

When it’s that easy to secure buy-in, talent leaders become enablers. Rather than the “bad cops” urging the wider team to adopt new systems.

“Metaview has moved from a nice-to-have efficiency tool, to a truly foundational tool for our recruiting team. We can’t imagine scaling the way we have without it.”



- Joel Baroody, VP of Talent

1,000+ hours saved, with twice the efficiency

Hiring at such scale, even small efficiency gains would add up for Brex. And the quantifiable benefits of using Metaview have proven anything but small. “Over the past year, we’ve saved over 1,000 hours for our interviewers and recruiting team.”

But it’s not only the time saved that matters. “Beyond that, Metaview has allowed me as a talent leader to gain insights across meta themes like compensation or common candidate questions. It lets me be really proactive in my approach, versus reactive with problems that might come up.”

See how Brex boosted key hiring metrics with Metaview

“I live and breathe Metaview,” says Head of Executive Recruiting Brandon Miles.“Whether it’s doing a catch-up call with a candidate—super informal—checking in with a hiring manager, or trying to close a candidate, we’re using Metaview and leveraging the data to influence our ability to hire really good folks.

“And I’m able to double my efficiency as a recruiter.”

“The expectations, and the bar for talent, are extremely high. I wouldn’t be able to be as good as I am at my job if I didn’t have Metaview.”



- Brandon Miles, Head of Executive Recruiting

A key aspect of scaling successfully is maintaining a world-class recruiting process Brex needs every candidate to, whether they’re offered a job or not.

“Brex is definitely an advocate for candidate experience,” says Pooja. “Everyone really cares about how we’re running candidates through and building relationships.

“We use it for interviews, debriefs, and recruiter calls. It allows me to be a more credible recruiter. We can be more present in conversations.”