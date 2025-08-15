Slow fills, high bars, and AI’s next big leap
15 Aug 2025 • 1 min read
From the shortage of top-tier recruiters to the rise of ruthless talent density targets, Nolan and Siadhal break down what they’re seeing in the market right now.They cover three hot-button topics shaping recruiting in 2025:
- Why companies are moving slow on recruiter hires despite a flooded market
- The real meaning of “non-regrettable attrition” and how to use it as a performance barometer
- The newest AI breakthrough—computer use—that could give recruiting teams an edge overnight
Plus, the AI experiment you should start running tomorrow to blow your exec team away.
