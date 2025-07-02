Andy Pittman: Stop selling jobs. Start selling better lives.
Metaview
2 Jul 2025 • 1 min read
This week, Nolan chats with Andy Pittman, VP of Talent at ShipBob—the e-commerce ops platform that’s built one of the most disciplined talent orgs out there.
Andy unpacks how ShipBob sets a high bar for hiring and holds themselves accountable to it. He breaks down their dead-simple but powerful “Would you rehire them?” system for tracking quality of hire, why every backfill requires a business case, and how ShipBob uses internal mobility as a signal of recruiting success.
You’ll also hear:
- Why employer brand should be about selling a better life, not just a job
- The underrated power of fast, structured interview feedback
- How getting founder buy-in changed their recruiting culture
- Why quantity of hires means nothing without retention and performance
Check it out wherever you get your pods:
