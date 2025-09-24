The recruiter behind the best GTM execs

As a senior partner at Swing Search, Annie Wenzel has placed some of the most impactful GTM execs in tech—often before they were obvious bets. In this episode, she breaks down the playbook that consistently lands top 10% talent, even in a market full of fear, fatigue, and overpromising.This conversation is a masterclass in strategic recruiting:

Why every great search starts with alignment, not speed

How to vet founders before taking on a search

The real reason 10x operators say no—and what gets them to yes

How to use candidate experience as leverage, not fluff

This one’s for anyone who’s ever had to win trust, coach a founder, or close someone who doesn’t need the job.

Check it out on:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

