The next great recruiters will be grown, not hired

Metaview
Metaview
23 Oct 2025 • 1 min read

In this episode, Nolan sits down with Evan Connor, VP of Talent at Ambience, to unpack why the next generation of top recruiters won’t just be great at sourcing and pitching, they’ll be full-stack operators embedded in the business.

You’ll learn:

  • Why great recruiters are business operators first
  • How to grow recruiting talent instead of waiting to hire it
  • What Ambience’s onboarding pitch certification looks like

Check it out:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

