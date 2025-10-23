The next great recruiters will be grown, not hired
Metaview
23 Oct 2025 • 1 min read
In this episode, Nolan sits down with Evan Connor, VP of Talent at Ambience, to unpack why the next generation of top recruiters won’t just be great at sourcing and pitching, they’ll be full-stack operators embedded in the business.
You’ll learn:
- Why great recruiters are business operators first
- How to grow recruiting talent instead of waiting to hire it
- What Ambience’s onboarding pitch certification looks like
Check it out:
