Sign inBook a demoStart for free

Fighting the rise of fake candidates

Metaview
Metaview
28 Apr 2025 • 1 min read

What happens when the “perfect candidate” turns out to be fake? In this episode, Nolan and Metaview co-founder Siadhal Magos unpack the rise of AI-powered candidate deepfakes and what it means for hiring processes. From bad actors trying to steal company data to AI candidates successfully getting hired, the pressure is on for recruiting teams to adapt fast. Nolan and Siadhal explore what’s working (and what’s not) when it comes to fighting back, and what it could mean for AI agents to become a legitimate part of interviewing.

Here's the article Nolan and Siadhal discuss: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/08/fake-job-seekers-use-ai-to-interview-for-remote-jobs-tech-ceos-say.html

Listen, like, and subscribe on: 

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Or wherever you get your podcasts!

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

10x Recruiting
Podcast
Metaview
Metaview7 Mar 2025
Writing Rejection Emails
Blog • 4 min read
Metaview
Metaview 26 Sep 2024
Back to all resources