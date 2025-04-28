Fighting the rise of fake candidates

What happens when the “perfect candidate” turns out to be fake? In this episode, Nolan and Metaview co-founder Siadhal Magos unpack the rise of AI-powered candidate deepfakes and what it means for hiring processes. From bad actors trying to steal company data to AI candidates successfully getting hired, the pressure is on for recruiting teams to adapt fast. Nolan and Siadhal explore what’s working (and what’s not) when it comes to fighting back, and what it could mean for AI agents to become a legitimate part of interviewing.



Here's the article Nolan and Siadhal discuss: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/08/fake-job-seekers-use-ai-to-interview-for-remote-jobs-tech-ceos-say.html

