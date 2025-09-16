Sign inBook a demoStart for free

CEO hot takes + Nolan’s AI hacks

16 Sep 2025 • 1 min read

In this episode, Nolan shares unfiltered hot takes from Day One Ventures’ CEO Converge event—what CEOs really think about team chemistry, Glassdoor, and who makes the best salespeople.

Then he shifts gears to show recruiters how to go beyond “AI slop” with two practical hacks from his own workflow: a custom GPT for LinkedIn posts and Metaview templates that save 40+ minutes per candidate write-up.

To learn more about Metaview, the AI platform for 10x recruiting teams, head to www.metaview.ai/10x

Check out the episode on:

YouTube

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

