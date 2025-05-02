Talent 2.0: Audacious Ventures’ Sam Price on fighting for and closing elite early-stage talent
Metaview
2 May 2025 • 1 min read
“Talent 1.0 is about advice. Talent 2.0 is about doing.”
Sam Price, Talent Partner at Audacious Ventures, leaves it all on the battlefield when it comes to fighting for seed-stage talent to join “force-of-nature” founders.
She drops her genius-level playbook for how to sell and close 10x candidates at the earliest stages of building, including how to: entice with the anti-sell, use reference calls to close instead of vet, win over the candidate’s spouse to win the deal, and so much more.
Watch/listen wherever you get your podcasts!
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
10x Recruiting
Podcast
Metaview • 7 Mar 2025
Writing Rejection Emails
Blog • 4 min read
Metaview • 26 Sep 2024