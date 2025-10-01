How to get inside the brain of your best interviewer
Metaview
1 Oct 2025 • 1 min read
In this episode, Vercel's Head of Global Recruiting Ops,Viet Nguyen, and Nolan unpack a deceptively simple experiment that turned into a hiring cheat code: reverse-engineering the judgment of an A+ interviewer to level up everyone else.
What started as a Friday night curiosity turned into a new framework for talent density, interviewer training, and turning instinct into insight.
In this episode you’ll learn:
- How Viet uncovered what behaviors top candidates actually exhibit — and how to operationalize them
- The custom tool Vercel built to surface high-signal inbound applicants
- How to stop obsessing over perfect systems and just start building
Check out the episode:
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
Metaview now autofills Greenhouse scorecards
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 17 Sep 2025
Metaview just got a whole lot smarter—now with Multi-source
Blog • 2 min read
Siadhal Magos • 4 Aug 2025