In this panel co-hosted with LeadDev, we bring together a group of engineering leaders from Carta, Meta, and Roblox to help you and your team define interview standards and become great interviewers. The panel includes insights on how to train engineers that are new to interviewing, or new to interviewing at your company, and ensure you’re continuously improving interviews as your organization grows.
In this event, we cover how to:
- Empower your engineers to run great interviews and reliably identify top talent.
- Define a common understanding of what good interview technique looks like across your org.
- Implement consistent interview processes that make hiring more effective and efficient.
Watch On Demand