Speakers

Hung Lee Curator Recruiting Brainfood Annie Jackson Head of TA Cleo Siadhal Magos Co-Founder & CEO Metaview Matthias Schmeißer Global Director, TA EMnify More to be announced

In this conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore how forward-thinking recruiting teams can apply AI to more effectively, and fairly, assess candidates.Annie Jackson (Head of Talent Acquisition, Cleo), Matthias Schmeißer (Global Director of Talent Acquisition, EMnify), Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview), and others discuss: