Speakers

Hung Lee Curator Recruiting Brainfood Kevin Wheeler Founder Future of Talent Institute Magdalena Masluk-Meller Expert SAP Talent Intelligence Practice Manjuri Sinha Global Director of TA OLX Siadhal Magos Co-Founder & CEO Metaview

In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we explore the ways in which AI can take recruiting data visibility to new levels. Kevin Wheeler (Founder, Future of Talent Institute), Magdalena Masluk-Meller (Expert, SAP Talent Intelligence Practice), Manjuri Sinha (Global Director of TA, OLX), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to: