Hung Lee
Curator
Recruiting Brainfood
Yasar Ahmad
Global VP of Talent, Mobility, & Rewards
HelloFresh
Kevin Grossman
President
Talent Board
Siadhal Magos
Co-Founder & CEO
Metaview
In a conversation moderated by Recruiting Brainfood’s Hung Lee, we discuss the role AI can play in enabling high quality, personalized candidate experiences. Yasar Ahmad (Global VP of Talent, Mobility & Rewards, HelloFresh), Kevin Grossman (President, Talent Board), and Siadhal Magos (Co-founder & CEO, Metaview) discuss how forward-thinking recruiting teams can leverage AI to:
- Create a more seamless, consistent candidate experience throughout the recruiting process to attract top talent
- Focus on the more human parts of recruiting and build higher-quality relationships with candidates
