In a discussion moderated by Metaview Co-founder & CEO, Siadhal Magos, Richard Cho (Strategic Advisor & former Chief Recruiting Officer at Gem) and Wesley Gilbert (Global Head of Talent Acquisition at On) share how they approach relationship-based recruiting at a time when the role of AI is more prevalent than ever. The conversation covers: