Integrations
Metaview works with all the tools in your recruiting stack.
Category
Applicant Tracking Systems
Website
Loxo
Integrate Metaview with Loxo to unlock richer candidate data and advanced functionality:
- Automated interview capture: Metaview automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes calls scheduled through Loxo.
- Notes pushed straight to Loxo: Instantly add Metaview’s AI-generated notes to Loxo so you have all of your candidate data in one place.
- Intuitive navigation: Links between Metaview and Loxo make it easy to jump from the interview in Metaview to the candidate’s profile in Loxo, and vice-versa.
- Seamless team management: It's simple to centrally manage who has access to Metaview and what conversations you want to capture.
To get started, check out how to set up the Metaview <> Loxo integration here.
More integrations
FAQ
What is Metaview?
Metaview's AI automatically takes your recruiting notes for you so you can focus on the conversation at hand. Whether it's intake meetings, interviews, or candidate debriefs, Metaview provides perfectly-structured notes that capture everything that was discussed.
What video conferencing tools does Metaview work with?
Does Metaview work for calls conducted over the phone?
How can I access Metaview’s AI-generated notes?
Does Metaview assess candidates?
What makes Metaview different to other note takers? Can I use Metaview for other types of conversations, or just interviews?
Can I control which meetings I want Metaview to join?
Does the candidate have access to the notes?
Do I have to inform the candidate the interview is being recorded?
Can I delete recordings?