Metaview Global Ltd is a company registered in England and Wales (company number: 11313397) with its registered address at Floor 3, 16 Blossom Street, London E1 6PL (“Metaview,” “we,” “our,” or “us”).

Metaview operates the www.metaview.ai website, which provides information about our products and services and allows users to contact us and sign up for information and updates about our products and services and to sign up for, or book a demo of, our products and services (the “Metaview Website”).

Your relationship with us

This document and any documents referred to within it (collectively, the “Terms of Use”) set out the terms of your relationship with us when you access and use the Metaview Website. It is important that you read and understand the Terms of Use before using the Metaview Website.

By using and accessing the Metaview Website, you agree to these Terms of Use. If you do not agree to these Terms of Use, please do not use the Metaview Website.

If you sign up for our products or services, we will enter into a separate agreement with you which will set out the terms and conditions upon which you may access and use such products or services.

Information about you

Your privacy is important to us. Please read our Privacy Policy to understand how we collect, use and share information about you.

Your rights to use the Metaview Website

The Metaview Website is intended for business to business and professional use and is not suitable for use by individuals in their personal capacities.

The materials and content comprising the Metaview Website belong to us or our third party licensors, and we hereby give you permission to access, view and use these materials and content for the sole purpose of using the Metaview Website in accordance with these Terms of Use.

Your right to use the Metaview Website is personal to you and you are not allowed to give this right to any other person. Your right to use the Metaview Website does not stop us from giving other people the right to use the Metaview Website.

Unless allowed by these Terms of Use and as permitted by the functionality of the Metaview Website, you agree:

not to copy, or attempt to copy any portion of the Metaview Website;

not to give or sell or otherwise make available any portion of the Metaview Website to anybody else;

not to change, or attempt to change any portion of the Metaview Website in any way; and

not to look for or access the code of any portion of the Metaview Website that we have not expressly published publicly for general use.

You agree that all confidential information, copyright and other intellectual property rights in the Metaview Website belong to us or the people who have licenced those rights to us.

Other than as set out in these Terms of Use, we do not give you any other rights in the Metaview Website. You agree that you have no rights in or to any portion of the Metaview Website other than the right to use it in accordance with these Terms of Use.

Your content

You confirm that any images, text or information that you upload to the Metaview Website, including any feedback or comments that you submit to us (collectively, your “User Content”) will not breach the Rules of Acceptable Use. Our right to use your User Content does not in any way affect your privacy rights. Please see our Privacy Policy which provides information on how we use your personal information.

When you upload or post content to the Metaview Website, you grant us a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable licence to use, reproduce, distribute, prepare derivative works of, and display such user-generated content in connection with our products and services.

We do not monitor, approve or take responsibility for content uploaded to the Metaview Website by other users, including prospective employers and candidates. If you wish to make a complaint about any user content on the Metaview Website, please contact us at privacy@metaview.ai.

Rules of Acceptable Use

In addition to the other requirements within these Terms of Use, this section describes specific rules that apply to your use of the Metaview Website (the “Rules of Acceptable Use”).

When using the Metaview Website you must not:

aggregate, copy, reproduce, distribute or re-sell any content on the Metaview Website;

give any false or misleading information, impersonate any person or hide or attempt to hide your identity;

act in any way that breaches any applicable local, national or international law or regulation nor advocate, promote or engage in any illegal, fraudulent, harmful, indecent or unlawful conduct (including in your user-generated content), including any criminal activity, abusive, discriminatory, threatening, invasive or offensive behaviour, use of harmful, violent or sexually explicit content or imagery, or any other conduct that, in Metaview’s opinion, causes or is likely to cause harm, damage or injury to any person or property;

introduce viruses, Trojans, worms, logic bombs, invalid data or any other material which could harm the Metaview Website or any underlying software or equipment;

collect any data from the Metaview Website other than in accordance with these Terms of Use (including by any automated or non-automated “scraping” or data mining etc.);

violate or attempt to violate the security of our site including attempting to probe, scan or test the vulnerability of a system or network nor attempt to breach security or authentication measures;

use any automated system, including without limitation “robots”, “spiders” or “offline readers” to access the Metaview Website in a manner that sends more request messages to the Metaview Website than a human can reasonably produce in the same period of time;

upload, download, send, knowingly receive, use or re-use any material which does not comply with the content standards set out in these Terms of Use or otherwise made available by us at any time; or

procure the sending of, or transmit, any unsolicited or unauthorised advertising or promotional material or any other form of similar solicitation.

The Metaview Website must not be framed on any other site, nor may you create a link to any part of the Metaview Website other than the home page. You may link to the Metaview Website home page, provided you do so in a way that is fair and legal and does not damage our reputation or take advantage of it. You must not establish a link in such a way as to suggest any form of association with or approval or endorsement by Metaview where none exists. You must not establish a link to our site in any website that is not owned by you.

Failure to comply with the Rules of Acceptable Use constitutes a serious breach of these Terms of Use, and may result in our taking all or any of the following actions (with or without notice):

immediate, temporary or permanent withdrawal of your right to use the Metaview Website;

legal action against you including proceedings for reimbursement of all costs (including, but not limited to, reasonable administrative and legal costs) resulting from the breach; and/or

disclosure of such information to law enforcement authorities as we reasonably feel is necessary.

Ending our relationship

If at any time you do not feel that you can agree to these Terms of Use or any changes made to the Terms of Use or the Metaview Website, you must immediately stop using the Metaview Website.

We may immediately end your use of the Metaview Website if you break the Rules of Acceptable Use, any other important rule(s), or terms and conditions we set for accessing and using the Metaview Website including these Terms of Use. We may also withdraw the Metaview Website at any time. Nothing in this section affects any legal rights you may have under the law of the country in which you are resident.

Security

We care about the integrity and security of your personal information. However, we cannot guarantee that unauthorised third parties will never be able to defeat our security measures or use your personal information for improper purposes.

Links to third party websites and information

The Metaview Website may contain links to third-party materials that are not owned or controlled by Metaview. If you access a third-party website or service from the Metaview Website or share your User Content on or through any third-party website or service, you do so at your own risk, and you understand that these Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy do not apply to your use of such sites.

Our liability/responsibility to you

Certain features of the Metaview Website may rely on networks and connections that are beyond our control. As we do not own or operate such third-party networks, we cannot be responsible for them in any way. We shall not be responsible to you for any claims arising out of the provision of the Metaview Website. The Metaview Website, and all content on the Metaview Website is provided for informative purposes only and on an “as available” and “as is” basis. This means that:

we are unable to promise that your use of the Metaview Website will be uninterrupted, secure, without delays, error-free or meet your expectations;

we do not promise that any defects or errors will be corrected, or that the Metaview Website (or any content available to view or download on the Metaview Website) is free of viruses or other harmful components; and

information about our products and services that is made available through the Metaview Website may change as we continue to develop these products and services.

In these Terms of Use, we do not give any commitment relating to the performance or availability of the Metaview Website, or the suitability or accuracy of the content made available through the Metaview Website.

In every case, we will never be responsible for any loss or damage that is not reasonably foreseeable, or that is caused by a failure by you to comply with these Terms of Use.

The above does not affect your rights under the applicable law of the country in which you are a resident, including our responsibility to you for any personal injury or death caused by our negligence.

Resolving disputes

If you have a dispute with us relating to the Metaview Website, in the first instance please contact us at support@metaview.ai and attempt to resolve the dispute with us informally.

In the unlikely event that we have not been able to resolve a dispute informally, we will discuss and agree with you on the most effective way of resolving our dispute.

Changes to the Metaview Website

We are constantly updating and improving the Metaview Website as our products and services develop. Improvements and updates are also made to reflect changing technologies, tastes, behaviours and the way people use the Internet and the Metaview Website. In order to do this, we may need to update, reset, stop offering and/or supporting a particular part of the Metaview Website, or feature relating to the Metaview Website (“changes to the Metaview Website”). These changes to the Metaview Website, which may occur with or without prior notice, may affect certain features and content available through the Metaview Website, including deleting and/or removing such content and features.

Changes to the documents

We may revise these Terms of Use from time to time but the most current version will always be at https://www.metaview.ai/website-terms-of-use.

Every time you wish to use the Metaview Website, please check these terms to ensure you understand the terms that apply at that time. Your continued use of the Metaview Website after we make any changes to these Terms of Use will indicate that you have agreed to those changes. If you do not agree to any of the changes to these Terms of Use you should not use or access (or continue to use or access) the Metaview Website.

Documents that apply to our relationship with you

The then-current version of the Terms of Use contains the only terms and conditions that apply to our relationship with you at any time. We intend to rely on these Terms of Use as setting out the written terms of our agreement with you for the provision of the Metaview Website. If part of the Terms of Use cannot be enforced then the remainder of the Terms of Use will still apply to our relationship.

If you do not comply with these Terms of Use and we do not take action immediately, this does not mean we have given up any right we have and we may still take action in the future.

Law

These Terms of Use, their subject matter and their formation (and any non-contractual disputes or claims) are governed by English law. We both agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

Contact, feedback and complaints

If you need to contact us in relation to these Terms of Use or any other document mentioned in them, please email us at privacy@metaview.ai.

We value hearing from our users, and we are always interested in learning about ways we can improve the Metaview Website.