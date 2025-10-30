Are scorecards killing your exec hiring?
30 Oct 2025 • 1 min read
In this episode, Amber Weinberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Aperture, explains why most go-to-market leaders flop in interviews (hint: they don’t know how to tell their story), and why she ditches scorecards in favor of outcomes and cultural wiring. Her take? The best exec hires come from obsessively deep context—not checkbox criteria.You’ll learn:
- Why scorecards can derail high-stakes hiring
- How to decode a company’s culture with one question: “What are you afraid of?”
- The reference-checking playbook that goes until the signal stops
- What it takes to truly integrate a new exec, long after the hire is made
