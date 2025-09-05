Are AI interviewers better than humans?
Metaview
5 Sep 2025 • 1 min read
AI interviewers are here—from CodeSignal’s new agentic interviewers to a 70,000-applicant experiment where an LLM voice recruiter beat humans in hiring customer service reps. Nolan and Siadhal break down where AI belongs in the process today, why high-volume/inbound is the proving ground, and how human connection still creates alpha.
Check it out on:
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
AI Reports 2.0: Where recruiting gets its edge
Blog • 3 min read
Stephanie Bowker • 1 Sep 2025
Metaview just got a whole lot smarter—now with Multi-source
Blog • 2 min read
Siadhal Magos • 4 Aug 2025