Metaview now autofills Greenhouse scorecards

We’ve just given our Greenhouse integration a major upgrade.

Metaview now autofills your Greenhouse scorecards—saving time, boosting consistency, and rooting hiring decisions in data. And the best part? You’ll never have to chase interviewers for feedback again.

How it works

Getting started is super simple:

Add the Metaview extension from the Chrome Store. Open your Greenhouse scorecard. Click “Autofill with Metaview.”

And that’s it. Metaview will automatically pull in structured AI notes from your interview, filling out both open-ended feedback sections and attribute ratings. We’ll autofill based only on objective facts from the conversation, and leave the subjective judgements to you.

The result? Objective, high-quality scorecards that are ready in seconds. It means less admin time for you, and no more pain of having to ask interviewers to submit their feedback…again.

What’s next

This release is part of a broader set of upgrades we’re rolling out to make Metaview even more deeply embedded in your Greenhouse hiring workflows. Expect smoother integrations, richer insights, and more automation. Stay tuned for more to come soon.