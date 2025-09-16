Sign inBook a demoStart for free

Metaview now autofills Greenhouse scorecards

Metaview
Metaview
17 Sep 2025 • 1 min read

We’ve just given our Greenhouse integration a major upgrade.  

Metaview now autofills your Greenhouse scorecards—saving time, boosting consistency, and rooting hiring decisions in data. And the best part? You’ll never have to chase interviewers for feedback again. 

How it works

Getting started is super simple: 

  1. Add the Metaview extension from the Chrome Store.
  2. Open your Greenhouse scorecard.
  3. Click “Autofill with Metaview.”

And that’s it. Metaview will automatically pull in structured AI notes from your interview, filling out both open-ended feedback sections and attribute ratings. We’ll autofill based only on objective facts from the conversation, and leave the subjective judgements to you. 

The result? Objective, high-quality scorecards that are ready in seconds. It means less admin time for you, and no more pain of having to ask interviewers to submit their feedback…again. 

What’s next

This release is part of a broader set of upgrades we’re rolling out to make Metaview even more deeply embedded in your Greenhouse hiring workflows. Expect smoother integrations, richer insights, and more automation. Stay tuned for more to come soon. 

👉 Get started with the Metaview Chrome extension

Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.

Other resources

Metaview just got a whole lot smarter—now with Multi-source
Blog • 2 min read
Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos4 Aug 2025
New capital. Same mission: better hiring, powered by AI
Blog • 3 min read
Siadhal Magos
Siadhal Magos25 Jun 2025
Back to all resources