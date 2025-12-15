November 2025: 4 epic shipments for the holidays

But we couldn’t resist another big push before the holidays. Your stockings are stuffed with new features that level up how teams research markets, align on sourcing strategy, and move candidates through their pipeline.

Think of this as our holiday gift to the teams doing the hard work of finding great talent. Here’s what we’ve been building.

1. Discover trends with deep research

Our AI Sourcing agents are the tireless industry explorers you need to hone your candidate search. Turn on research mode to run structured market analyses using simple, fill-in-the-blank prompts.

See hiring flows, role trends, and employer growth in seconds. Each query instantly returns tables, charts, profiles, or reports, so you can get to an answer without digging manually.

Instead of stitching together insights from spreadsheets, LinkedIn searches, and guesswork, you can now ask simple questions to explore talent markets.

It’s a junior talent researcher embedded directly in your workflow. Always on, always structured, and always ready to explore a new question.

Take it for a spin and see how much faster market insights can be.

2. Add knowledge to your workspace

You can now store, edit, and apply shared knowledge and sourcing preferences directly in app. That might mean only sourcing candidates from specific locations, prioritizing certain schools, or excluding companies you’ve already saturated.

This turns sourcing from an individual effort into a shared system. New team members ramp faster, experienced recruiters stay consistent, and everyone works from the same set of assumptions.

And Metaview agents will suggest new knowledge items as you search. When it notices a pattern, you’ll see a prompt to save it. Just accept or reject with a click.

Over time, your workspace becomes smarter, more aligned, and easier to scale.

Metaview scours job boards and online communities to help you build the perfect, targeted shortlist. Once you’ve selected the very best in the bunch, you can now add them straight to your ATS with a single step. No need to export lists, copy profiles, and context-switch between tools.

This keeps your pipeline clean and your process moving. Sourcers can focus on finding great people, while recruiters and hiring managers can review candidates right away.

This feature is currently available for Greenhouse, Ashby, Loxo, and Gem, with more integrations coming soon. If keeping sourcing and tracking tightly connected matters to your team, this one’s a big unlock.

4. Use your ATS and Metaview as a source

When you enable Metaview and your ATS as a source, your searches go beyond CVs and titles. You can now search across what candidates actually say in interviews, including their motivations, career goals, concerns, and other insights.

This means you’re not just finding people who look right on paper, but people whose goals and preferences align with the role. It’s a fundamentally more human way to source, grounded in real conversations rather than keyword matching alone.

Today, this is available for Greenhouse and Ashby, with additional ATSs on the way. It’s one of the most powerful ways to reuse the insights your team is already generating.

Wrapping it up

We built these updates to make sourcing feel less like manual labor, and more like informed decision making. The goal is shorter shortlists of perfect-fit candidates.

If you’re curious what modern sourcing can look like with research, knowledge, and real candidate insight all in one place, now’s the perfect time to try it.

👉 Test the latest Metaview updates for free and see how much more leverage your team can get.

Happy holidays from all of us at Metaview. And happy sourcing.