How to stop wasting your outbound at-bats
Metaview
14 Oct 2025 • 1 min read
Recruiting top talent isn’t just hard, it’s a game of scarcity. In this episode, Chandler Martin shares how to operationalize talent density with predictive hiring, disciplined outbound, and ruthless clarity.
He covers:
- Why indiscriminate outbound is killing your long-term pipeline
- The predictive hiring model Zocdoc uses to anchor hiring managers
- How to bring humanity (and speed) back to candidate experience
To learn more about Metaview, the AI platform for 10x recruiting teams, head to www.metaview.ai/10x
Check it out on:
Get our latest updates sent straight to your inbox.
Subscribe to our updates
Stay up to date! Get all of our resources and news delivered straight to your inbox.
Other resources
Metaview now autofills Greenhouse scorecards
Blog • 1 min read
Metaview • 17 Sep 2025
Metaview just got a whole lot smarter—now with Multi-source
Blog • 2 min read
Siadhal Magos • 4 Aug 2025