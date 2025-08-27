Product Update Summer 2025: Smarter notes, charts, and ATS magic

Summer may be in full swing, but the Metaview team hasn’t gone to the beach. We’ve been busy shipping features to make your conversations clearer, your notes more beautiful, and your workflows more seamless.

This month’s update is all about giving you more control and polish, while also removing some of the manual work that can slow you down.

Here’s what’s new:

Multi-source summaries are changing how teams work

are changing how teams work Visualize conversations with AI column charts and customizable colors

Use markdown formatting for beautiful notes and templates that shine

that shine Automatically push notes to your ATS–no Zapier required

Let’s dip our toes in.

1. Multi-source summaries are in full swing

Sometimes a single interview doesn’t give you the full picture of a candidate. That’s why Multi-source summaries let you generate a single, clean summary from multiple conversations or documents. You can upload past interview transcripts, reference notes, and other candidate-related docs, and Metaview will stitch them together into one coherent overview.

Recruiters are already using this to create full candidate narratives before debriefs. Instead of sifting through five separate interview notes, the hiring panel gets one summary highlighting strengths, concerns, and open questions.

It’s also a huge time-saver for kickoff calls with hiring managers, where you can bring a neatly packaged summary of prior market research or candidate conversations.

Learn more about Multi-source .

2. Visualize conversations with AI Column charts

Go from gut feel to solid proof, with interview data that looks as good as it reads. AI-powered column charts instantly show you trends in topics like compensation, remote vs. office preferences, or even hot skills like LLM experience:

These graphs aren’t just functional, they’re also presentation-ready. Customize colors for specific categories or key responses, and share easily with hiring managers or leadership.

The next time someone asks “do candidates really care more about flexibility than salary right now?” you’ll have a clear, visual answer.

3. Beautiful notes, every time

Interview notes are the crucial data hiring decisions are built on. And something as simple as how they’re presented can help you progress candidates forward and get stakeholder buy-in.

Now you can use markdown in your Custom Templates. This automatically bolds keywords, splits sections with headers, and makes bullet point pop.

Rather than a wall of text, your shared notes look curated and intentional. It’s the kind of polish that saves busy hiring managers time, and ensures your insights carry weight.

4. Auto-push notes to your ATS

Copying notes over to your applicant tracking system is frustrating busywork. And if you’re juggling multiple interviews a day, the time really adds up.

Now you can set Metaview to send your notes directly to your ATS the moment they’re ready. No Zapier needed, and no copy-paste gymnastics.

Imagine wrapping up an interview and your feedback is already sitting in your ATS of choice. Perfect for busy recruiters, and it lets hiring managers take their next actions immediately.

Note: Activating this setting turns it on for all users in your workspace. You will not be able to edit notes before pushing them to your ATS.

Stay cool and enjoy the summer

That’s it for now. Enjoy the warm weather and stay tuned for more exciting updates to come.